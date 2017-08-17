Band students discuss summer trip to NYC

CARLINVILLE (August 17, 2017) – Carlinville High School band students gave a review of their summer trip to New York City as part of the Carlinville Board of Education meeting Monday night in a hot CHS library.

Band director Ryan Pirok and several students in attendance gave enthusiastic reviews of everything that the tour encompassed in early June.

It was noted that the band left Carlinville at 11 a.m. on a Monday and got to New York City at around 8 a.m. the next morning. They visited several of the well-known sites, took in a Broadway production of Aladdin and performed aboard the USS Intreprid, including a drum line performance.

The slide presentation featured a number of stops the group made along the way.

There were about 55 total, including 20 chaperons, who attended the trip. Band student Robert Wiggins said he enjoyed the three-story level book store in the area where he was able to purchase some cheap books.

Student Supports Teams (SST)

Counselors in the district updated the board on the K-12 student support teams which are designed to address student needs.

Primary school counselor Lori Reiher, Carlinville High School counselor Jen Enrietta, CHS social worker Jessica Ryan; Carlinville Middle School counselor Andrea Card and Danlee Whitler, a counselor who works at all three buildings, were in attendance to give an overview of the program.

The elementary version of the student support system began in January of last year, Reiher said. It is a three-tier system.

“We charted the interventions we already had in place, we identify areas where we can work with different interventions and then as referrals from teachers and parents came in, we planned our services based on the information from the referrals as well as the intervention model,” Reiher said.

Referral forms are used by teachers and staff when they have a concern with a student. When the SST’s receive a referral, the student support team sets up a time to talk with the teacher about the students needs and strengths. A bi-weekly meeting is then held with the principals and the support staff to talk about the student which was referred, Reiher added.

“I believe this will lead to better outcomes,” Reiher said.

Increased communication between the counselors and all three buildings is also a plus of the program.

“I’m very important about this because in the past we have not had that communication with the lower levels,”

Whitler said that since she is involved with all three buildings, there would be someone familiar in the building at a certain time to help those who may need some assistance adjusting to a new building.

“By being in all three building, I feel it helps kids who struggle with anxiety and worrying as they transition from building to building,” Whitler said.

The student support team started a Big Brothers, Big Sisters program last year where on Wednesday high school students come to the Primary School for lunch to eat with their younger brother or sister they were partnered up with.

“The kids loved it,” Whitler said. “They would eat, play games, spend time together. For many of them, it’s the one thing they look forward to all week.”

Reiher said that the ultimate goal is “to get kids to be ready to learn.”

Renovation projects

Some units to cool the high school portion of the building have yet to be shipped, although Superintendent of Schools Dr. Becky Schuchman said they should be shipped within the time frame of Aug. 17-23.

The band room and the district unit office will be more inconvenienced than any other in the building.

The rest of the high school building will have proper air flow prior to school starting on Thursday.

“If you see people in our office periodically outside, you know it’s a little too hot for us,” Schuchman said.

Most of the other work, including the stairwell and carpeting, has been completed, Schuchman said. Steel structure reinforcement is still needed on the back end of the gymnasium.

Straight A students

Recognized by the school board were those who garnered Straight A’s for the 2016-17 school year.

Recent graduates Lydia Albertine, Ava Armour, Camryn Fones, Amanda Healy, Grace Hulin and Megan Passalacqua were honored. Albertine, Armour, Healy, Hulin and Passalacqua earned Straight A’s all four years.

Juniors honored included Karly Ambuel, Grayson Armour, Anna Chew, Natalie Kaganich, Paul Mbugua, Robert Wiggins and Taylor Wills.

Sophomores were Tyler Behme, Andrew DeNeve, Jarret Easterday, Alexis Egelhoff, Adin Fleischer, Collin Gibbel, Cora Gray, Lauren Harris, Jordyn Houseman, Bailey Lippold, Logan Rosentreter, Emma Smith and Grace Traylor.

Freshmen were Elise Baker, Emily Barr, Colton DeLong, Sarah DeNeve, Charles Gibbel, Jack Kessinger, Rachel Koebbe, Reagan Kulenkamp, Riann McClain, Aidan Naugle, Olivia Oswald, Lauryn Pool, Olivia Turley and Haley Wills.

Tentative Budget

A public hearing has been established for the district’s 2017-18 tentative budget. It will take place at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 25

District goals/mission statement

The board approved the proposed district goals and a new mission statement, which reads: “Carlinville CUSD#1 will provide a comprehensive educational program for all students in a safe environment supporting and inspiring learners o today, while fostering global leaders of tomorrow.”

Unsafe walk routes

The board approved a resolution concerning unsafe walking routes to school.

No changes were made from previous year. Most of the unsafe routes are streets with railroad tracks or roadways deemed unsafe to walk or high volumes of traffic intersections.

Soft drink bids

The board voted to approve Pepsi as the beverage provider for the school district.

Health insurance

The board approved United Healthcare for its health insurance provider, with no increase from last year’s rates. It will be through Cornerstone Insurance Group.

Credit cards

Capital One Spark Cash Select for Business Visa was voted upon by the school board as being the district credit card, as it offers cash back.

Energy contract

CUSD elected to go with Calpine Energy as the provider of electricity through the year 2021, through a board approval.

Locking in the prices now will maintain the current trend of taking advantage of the low costs incurred.

Employment

Approved by the board were the employment of Jason Crowell as assistant boys soccer coach and Hillary Sandbach as middle school cross country coach.

Ryan Tosh was approved as a high school football volunteer coach pending completion of all required documentation.

Jacinda Reynolds was employed as a substitute bus driver.

Next month’s school board meeting will be Sept. 11 at the Carlinville Intermediate School.

Last year seniors Amanda Healy, left and Ava Armour are shown with certificates for straight A’s at Carlinville High School last year. Other seniors not pictured include Lydia Albertine, Camryn Fones, Grace Hulin and Megan Passalacqua. Albertine, Armour, Healy, Hulin and Passalacqua earned straight A’s all four years of high school.

Last year’s sophomores who earned straight A’s at Carlinville High School, front row, from left, are: Cora Gray, Lauren Harris, Grace Traylor, Alexis Egelhoff and Jordyn Houseman. Back row: Collin Gibbel, Logan Rosentreter, Tyler Behme, Andrew DeNeve and Bailey Lippold. Not pictured: Jarret Easterday, Adin Fleischer and Emma Smith.

Last year’s freshmen who earned straight A’s at Carlinville High School, front row, from left, include: Rachel Koebbe, Emily Barr, Lauryn Pool, Riann McClain and Olivia Oswald. Back row: Colton DeLong, Reagan Kulenkamp, Haley Wills, Olivia Turley, Sarah DeNeve, Elise Baker, Jack Kessinger and Charles Gibbel. Not pictured: Aidan Naugle.

Last year’s juniors who earned straight A’s at Carlinville High School last year, include, front row, from left: Grayson Armour, Robert Wiggins and Paul Mbugua. Back row: Anna Chew, Natalie Kaganich, Karly Ambuel and Taylor Wills.