Austin Harrison

Austin Harrison, 23, of Gillespie, died in Staunton, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:01 p.m.

He was born May 21, 1997, in Centralia, to Benjamin Harrison and Sarah (Stephens) Johnson.

He was a laborer for a fiber optic company.

He enjoyed riding bikes, basketball, video games and fishing.

He is survived by his father, Ben Harrison of Alton; mother, Sarah Johnson of Michigan; sibling, Ellia D. Harrison of Gillespie; grandmother, Jamie Kissell of Gillespie; aunts, Sara (Gavin) Pau of Gillespie; Tara Kissell of Gillespie; cousins, Taylor Jacobs, Emmery Pau, Owen Pau, Caden Kissell, Kasen Roberts, Kinley Roberts, Kendall Roberts, Tyler Kissell, Ted Hopper, and Casandra Hancock.

Austin was preceded in death by his grandparents, John T. “Bubby” Harrison and Tom Stephens; great grandparents, John R. Harrison, Alna June Martin, James E Kissell and Marilyn Kissell.

Public graveside services will be on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at 2pm at Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.