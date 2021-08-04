August proclaimed Neurofibromatosis Month in Carlinville

Council holds discussion on annexing Lake Carlinville property into the city limits

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

Mayor Sarah Oswald skipped down to new business at the start of the August 2 city council meeting and issued a proclamation declaring August 2021 as Neurofibromatosis month in Carlinville. Sam Oswald, the mayor’s son and a sufferer of neurofibromatosis, and Lee Laboo were present at the City council meeting to accept the proclamation from the mayor.

Jean Oppegard spoke last night during the public comment portion of the meeting to thank the council for redoing the sidewalk and putting in an accessible ramp at West Street and West First South street.

Mayor Oswald made a public comment of her own, in regards to homeless people in Carlinville. Mayor Oswald would like people’s suggestions as to how Carlinville, the town and the people, can help the homeless population. “There is really nothing in Carlinville to help homeless peoples. In my mind, I think between all of us, because Carlinville is a giving place, we like to help our neighbor… if anybody has any suggestions or any way to help these people then I would be up for that.”

The council held a discussion Monday night regarding annexing Lake Carlinville property into Carlinville city limits. City Attorney Don Craven pointed out that the city already owns the property, but since the property is not in city limits the Carlinville Police Department are limited in their authority and the carrying out of their duties. Annexing the land would also mean that all city ordinances would also apply at the Lake. Craven brought up some issues the police are dealing with such as golf carts at the Lake not meeting the specifications present in the Carlinville ordinances, speeding, as well as Mayor Oswald bringing up issues of zoning. The council voted to table the issue of annexation and all related council business until the aldermen had the time to look into the issue further, do more research, and make the best decision for the town and their constituents. A decision will be made at the next city council meeting as to whether the city will pursue annexation or not.

For the full story, see the August 5th edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.