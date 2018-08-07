Audrey J. Kilduff, 71

MOUNT OLIVE (Aug. 7, 2018) – Audrey J. Kilduff, 71, of Mt. Olive passed away at 4:36 a.m., Monday, July 30, 2018, at Community Hospital of Staunton.

She was born Nov. 25, 1946, in Collinsville to Arthur and Edna (Kelley) Rushing. She married Ray Harry Kilduff on March 2, 1992, in Carlinville; he preceded her in death on June 5, 2017.

Mrs. Kilduff was a homemaker.

Surviving are her daughter, Angel Marie (companion, Durrell Falconer) McGowan of St. Petersburg, Fla.; son, Donny Hamlin Jr. of Tacoma, Wash.; step-sons, Jim Kilduff and Ronnie (Tanya) Kilduff of Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Devin (companion, Chelsea Leitschuh) McGowan, Jada Falconer and Adriana Falconer; great-grandchildren, Conner McGowan, Greyson McGowan and Vanessa McGowan; brother, Leroy Rushing; and half-brother, Raymond Hosmer.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Ellington.

Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 4, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.