Auburn takes opening volleyball win over Carlinville

AUBURN (Aug. 30 2018) – In a battle of schools with new head volleyball coaches, Auburn held off Carlinville Thursday night, 26-24, 25-14.

Jeff Smith’s Trojans held on for a game one win then took game two for the sweep in its season opener.

Lexi Egelhoff, Adrianne Welte and Sarah DeNeve all had two kills for Carlinville (0-1). Sydney Bowman had the lone ace serve for the Cavaliers.

Egelhoff and Welte both had two solo blocks, while DeNeve and Haley Wills had one solo block.

Jordyn Houseman recorded 15 digs, with Welte and Gracie Reels adding six digs and DeNeve had four digs along with eight assists. Houseman had 17 serve receptions and Reels added 15 serve receptions.

Auburn was led by Dorothy Dambacher with three ace serves; Sami Eaker with eight kills; and Lauren Stade with nine assists.

Carlinville Classic

Carlinville placed third in the first Carlinville Classic tournament held Saturday.

Carlinville lost to Athens 25-22, 25-16 in the first match, then rebounded to beat Carrollton 25-5, 25-19 for coach Kaitie Hammann’s first varsity head coaching victory.

Trenton Wesclin won the tournament defeating Athens 25-22, 25-22 in the finals.

Athens scored the first five points of the first game and never trailed in winning the first game.

Carlinville pulled within 10-9 after a kill by Lexi Egelhoff for sideout and a point from Sarah DeNeve.

The Warriors then re-established a lead of 16-10.

Athens pushed the lead to 21-14 before Carlinville got an ace serve from Jordyn Houseman and a four-point run trimmed the deficit to 21-19.

The Cavies couldn’t get over the humpas Adrien Barrett’s kill gave the Warriors game one.

Athens led most of the way in game two. Carlinville took a 9-8 lead but the Warriors followed that with six straight points from Molly Hughes and never gave up the lead.

Carlinville got 15 assists from DeNeve in a losing cause. Egelhoff had eight kills. Gracie Reels had four points and an ace. Adriann Welte had five kills and Haley Wills had two kills. Sydney Bowman had two points and ace.

Carlinville def. Carrollton

The Cavaliers rebounded nicely to win 25-5, 25-19 in a third place match against Carrollton.

The Cavaliers led from the get-go in game one, scoring the first three points of the match with DeNeve serving up three points with an ace, and kills from Reels and Welte.

It was 6-3 when Welte served up 10 straight points. Houseman followed with seven straight service points and game one went to Carlinville in relative ease.

Carrollton played a much stronger second game, leading at one point by a 10-6 score.

Carlinville began getting some traction and pulled within 11-10 on an ace by Bowman.

Bowman’s kill gave Carlinville the lead at 13-12, and slowly Carlinville began to pull away.

Wills had back-to-back kills and an error by Carrollton made it a 20-14 game.

The Hawks got within 22-19, but the Cavies finished with three straight points.

DeNeve finished with six points, two aces and 12 assists; Egelhoff had five kills; Houseman nine points; Reels four points, two aces, four kills; Welte had 11 points, two aces and six kills; Wills four kills; Kelsey McKee two kills; Sydney Bowman two points, ace, two kills.

Lutheran def. Mt. Olive

At Mt. Olive, the Wildcats lost their home opener to Springfield Lutheran, 25-17, 25-10 Thursday night.

Hailey Odorizzi had three blocks; Miranda Matta had two kills; Kaleigh Ziglar four assists and Libbie Nowell and Lillian Gretak had three points. Gretak added an ace serve.

Delaney Scheidnhelm and Paige Bergschneider led Lutheran with seven kills each; Cara Anderson had 16 assists.

Pleasant Plains def. North Mac

At Virden, the Panthers lost to the Cardinals in the season opener for each team Thursday.

Alli Kallenbach and Haylee Geninatti had three digs each for North Mac, while MaKenna Buchanan had two kills. Claire Harvey had three assists.

Roxana tournament

Southwestern went 5-0 to capture first place in the Roxana tournament, after finishing last one year ago.

The Birds defeated Roxana 22-25, 25-22, 16-14 and Jersey 25-23, 25-20 to win the tournament.

Bunker Hill finished 11th after losing to Father McGivney 24-26, 26-28 and beating Granite City 25-16, 25-13.

Mt. Olive notched two wins to finish 13th. The Wildcats beat Dupo 25-14, 25-23.

Zilgar had seven points, three kills and five assists, while Gretak added six points, three aces. Matta had six points, three kills. Odorizzi had four ace serves and eight digs and Krista Whited had six digs.

Mt. Olive defeated Madison 25-23, 20-25, 16-14 to take 13th place.

Ziglar had eight points and three kills, along with five assists. Whited had eight points and Libbie Nowell had seven points and three aces.

Gretak had three blocks, and Odorizzi had two aces and eight digs.

Members of the Carlinville varsity volleyball team for 2018, front row, from left, are: Olivia Turley, Syney Bowman, Adrienne Tracy, Lexy West, Jill Stayton and manager Shelbey Syrcle. Back row: Sarah DeNeve, Kelsey McKee, Adriann Welte, Jordyn Houseman,Lexi Egelhoff, Haley Wills and Gracie Reels. Not pictured: Manager Colin Kriepe. Photo/Eric Becker

Adriann Welte bumps the ball to the front row off a Athens serve Saturday at the Carlinville Classic tournament. Photo/Eric Becker