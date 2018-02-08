Auburn fends off Warriors in regional final

DIVERNON (Feb. 8, 2018) – Carlinville’s eighth grade basketball team had two goals on Thursday night: Bring home a regional title and with it, a 20th win of the season.

Unfortunately, the host Auburn Trojans had other ideas. Having lost to Carlinville the previous two times this season, Auburn pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Warriors 38-29 at Auburn Junior High School in Divernon.

The Warriors finished a strong season with a 19-5 record, but just could not get over the hump on this night.

Auburn took a 4-0 lead before the Warriors got five straight points in the last minute of the first quarter – on a three-point play Mason Duckles and a hoop from Carson Wiser.

Auburn took a lead of 9-5 in the second, but the Warriors would battle back and grab a 13-11 lead on a hoop from Aiden Tiburzi. A steal/layup by Damon Sharp tied the game 15-15 at the half.

Carlinville would not lead in the second half. Ethan Siglock knocked down a three-pointer to tie the game at 18-18. Auburn countered on a 6-1 run to lead 24-19 heading to the final six minutes.

Down the stretch, the Trojans hit some big shots from outside, including a pair of three-pointers. One of which got a kind bounce off the rim and off the glass that made the score 32-26 Auburn with 1:43 left.

The Trojans expanded the lead to 34-26 with 1:11 left.

Tiburzi made a late three-pointer with 56 seconds left for the final points of the season.

Duckles had eight points; Siglock and Wiser both had six points; Tiburzi had five points and Sharp had four points.

Carlinville made six of 12 free throws in the game.