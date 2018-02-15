Auburn ends North Mac season at regionals

LITCHFIELD (Feb. 15, 2018) – Auburn got a jump-start from a Hannah Smith shot from beyond half court ending the first quarter to give the Trojans breathing room, en route to a 60-38 victory over North Mac on Wednesday in the regional semifinals at Litchfield High School.

Auburn (20-5) advanced to play Carlinville, while the Panthers completed their season with a 6-21 record.

North Mac led 5-0 in the first quarter as Sophie Starks hit a three-pointer.

But Katryel Clark then took over, scoring the first eight points of the game for Auburn as the Trojans took a 10-7 lead.

It was 10-9 when Smith got a shot from outside the half-court line and sank it – giving the Trojans a 13-9 lead.

While North Mac fought for a good portion of the first half, the Trojans went on a 13-3 run to end the half and led 30-15 by halftime.

It was 30-17 when Auburn’s defense took over in the third quarter, forcing 10 Panther turnovers in the stanza, leading to runs of 14-0 and 20-1 in pushing the lead to 50-24 through three quarters of play.

North Mac was led by Starks with 12 points on four three-point makes. Cailyn Martin added 11 and Alli Kallenbach had nine points. The Panthers made 12 of 37 from the field and nine of 14 from the foul line with 24 turnovers.

Clark had 29 points for Auburn and Smith added 17 points. The Trojans were 25 of 54 from the field and seven of 14 at the line with 13 turnovers.

—

Greenfield/NW 61, Bunker Hill 52

At the Carrollton Regional, Greenfield/Northwestern moved to the regional finals by beating Bunker Hill Wednesday night.

The Tigers led 13-3 after a quarter before Bunker Hill got back in the game in the second. Still it was a 26-19 GFNW halftime lead and a 9-0 run in the third quarter helped push the game open.

Kassidy Walters scored 33 points, including 11 of 12 free throws and four three-pointers for Greenfield/Northwestern (19-10).

Ashley Dey had 15 points and Mallory Schwegel 12 for the Minutemaids, which finish the season at 10-15.

Carrollton 51, Greenfield/NW 46

In Thursday’s regional final, the Hawks came up with a regional title by edging the Tigers.

Walters finished her career with 21 points, and is the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer with 1,723 points for her career, and a school-best 48 points in a single game earlier this season.

Laiken Heavner added 10 points for the Tigers, which finish 19-11.

Boys Basketball

Staunton 53, Bunker Hill 27

At Staunton, the Bulldogs went scoreless in the fourth quarter but still doubled up the Minutemen Thursday night in a non-conference affair.

Staunton had a five-game losing streak end with a huge first half, leading 18-4 after a quarter and 36-4 at halftime. It was 53-11 after three quarters. Bunker Hill outscored Staunton 16-0 in the fourth quarter to make it more respectable.

Dylan Hemann had 14 points; Cylis Cox 12 and Ethan Booth 10 for Staunton (13-11). Booth added 10 rebounds and Lucas Sievers had five steals. Brady Kinder had six assists and four steals.

Elijah Dannenbrink had 12 points for Bunker Hill (1-20). Andrew Scroggins had five rebounds and Cole Kiffmeyer three steals.

Mt. Olive 62, Lutheran 53

At Springfield, the Wildcats held off the Crusaders in a MSM Friday night contest.

Mt. Olive led 21-5 after a quarter. Lutheran pulled within 48-44 through three quarters but the Wildcats held on for the win.

Mt. Olive (15-11) got 19 points from Roger Conlee and 13 from Joey Baum. Quintin Kosowski had 10 points and Jayden Shannon eight points.

Mt. Olive made eight three-point field goals.

Maroa-Forsyth 64, North Mac 60

At Girard, the Trojans held on for a Sangamo Conference win Friday night.

North Mac led 15-13 after a quarter. Maroa led 34-32 at half and won the closely contested affair.

Zayne Langellier had 20 points and Sam Mount 16 for North Mac (14-12).