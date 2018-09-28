Atwater man owns race-winning horse

COUNTY (Sept. 27, 2018) – Jim Ballinger of rural Atwater, who has been in the harness horse racing business for most of his lifetime, is the owner of Fox Valley Gemini, which was victorious in the Night of Champions on Saturday, Sept. 22, in Chicago. That race boosted his lifetime earnings up to more than $250,000.

Gemini raced and was undefeated as a two-year-old and was named Horse of the Year in Illinois for 2017. His driver, Casey Leonard, has driven the horse in every race. Terry Leonard is Gemini’s trainer. Gemini raced at the state fair in Springfield this year but faced his first two defeats due to illness.

Several friends and family members attended the race in Chicago on Saturday to cheer Gemini on to victory. The horse will race in October and November in two races in Indiana, where he will face the top horses from across the country.

Ballinger bought his first horse when he was about 16; he raced when he was younger but has only owned horses since then. His son, Brett Ballinger, followed in the family’s footsteps; Ballinger’s father, George Ballinger, and brother, Bob Ballinger, also were owners and drivers of harness horses.

Fox Valley Gemini, a harness horse owned by Jim Ballinger (inset) of rural Atwater, has earned more than $250,000 from winning races in his lifetime. His driver is Casey Leonard (left) and his trainer is Terry Leonard (right).