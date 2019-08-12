AT&T adds two Macoupin cell towers

AT&T added two new cell towers to its 4G LTE network in Macoupin County to help give customers faster, more reliable wireless service.

The investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices. With 4G LTE service, customers will experience better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends.

It was announced Aug. 6 that AT&T has invested more than $7.2 billion in its wireless and wired networks in Illinois during 2011-2018.

“We want our customers to have a great experience. We’re excited that the two new cell towers we committed to build are already built and strengthening wireless coverage for our customers here in Macoupin County,” said Jim Maurer, vice president, External Affairs, AT&T Illinois. “We’re always working to provide better coverage, and we’re investing in our wireless network to accomplish that.”

The company knows how important it is for customers to stay connected, Maurer said. “This investment helps Illinois residents get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play.”

“Rural broadband access is vitally important to the residents of my district. Strong internet networks in rural areas allow people to pursue their dreams, start a business and stay connected,” said State Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill. “The people of AT&T committed to me that they would build two new towers to strengthen wireless service in Macoupin County — and today they delivered. We thank AT&T for this commitment to the people and first responders in Macoupin County.”

Manar praised the efforts of AT&T to improve service after hearing complaints and said the work to improve service is not finished.

“This is a great day,” said Gerald Brand, a Macoupin County resident who organized a town hall discussion with local residents for AT&T last year. “AT&T sent their top Illinois team to our county and listened to us, identified solutions and now they delivered improved coverage with two new cell towers. AT&T is a big company, but it is a big company with people who care about their customers. We experienced that in Macoupin County. The people of AT&T did the right thing the right way.”

The two tours are in Gillespie (770 Division St, an estimated eighth of a mile eastr Ely State Farm office) and Medora (603 North Main Street).