Athletes of the week

Senior 170-pound wrestler Jacob Dixon went 9-0 over a two day span at the first Abe’s Rumble dual team tournament on Dec. 28-29th at the Prairie Capital Convention Center, Springfield.

Dixon recorded seven wins by fall and two wins by forfeit over the two day span.

Dixon wrestled into the second period only one time and looked at dominant as ever. Jacob is currently ranked sixth at 170 pounds on Illinois Matsmen’s 1A individual rankings. Jacob’s season record sits at 15-1 with 13 wins by pin fall.

Congratulations to Jacob on a great showing at a high caliber tournament, he will receive a wrestler of the week T-shirt compliments of the Cubby Hole.

Basketball Player of the Week

This week’s player of the week for basketball is senior Konnor Emmons of the Carlinville Cavaliers boys basketball team.

Emmons is averaging 9.3 points per game and had a career-high 27 points last week in a win over East Alton-Wood River.

“Konnor continues to improve as a basketball player and is one of our more steady contributors,” said Carlinville head coach Alan Cooper. “I never have to question Konnor’s effort and he does what I ask him to do.”