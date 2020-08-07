Artists create masterpieces at ‘Chalk it Up’

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On July 25, artists of all ages helped to transform the Carlinville square into an open-air gallery lined with colorful works of chalk art.

For the seventh time, Imagine! Rural Arts and the Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival put together its annual ‘Chalk it Up’ event and offered kids, teens and families an opportunity to take some time to relax and create their own masterpieces on the paved walkways surrounding Carlinville’s iconic gazebo.

A $50 cash prize was awarded by judges to winners in five catagories – up to six years, ages seven through 10, ages 11 through 15, 16 years or older and family. Local businesses also participated in the contest and had a favorite selected via social media voting for a People’s Choice award.

This year’s winners were Jamie Hartman (16 and older); Samantha Scott (ages 11 through 15); Maddy Rosentreter (ages seven through 10); Josie Reid and Aria Beichler (six and younger co-champions); Hailee Bryant and Colin Leonard (family).

Uptown Tavern was selected as the business recipient for the People’s Choice Award. Bartender and waitress Elly Neunaber received a total of 271 votes for her detailed rendition of a bald eagle that she drew in front of the restaurant.

A few other designs included hummingbirds, hot-air balloons, cats, nature sceneries, human portraits, flowers, fish, rainbow collages, a piggy bank drawn by the Carlinville National Bank and much more.

Chalk it Up pic 1: People’s Choice Award winner Elly Neunaber of Uptown Tavern drew a detailed rendition of a bald eagle that earned 271 social media votes. Photo courtesy of the Imagine! Rural Arts Facebook page.

Chalk it Up pic 2: In the 16 and older catagory, Jamie Hartman was named the winner. He created a black and white human portrait. Enquirer Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

Chalk it Up pic 3: 7-10 winner Maddy Rosentreter drew a nature scene of a hummingbird sipping nectar from a flower. Enquirer Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

Chalk it Up pic 4: Six and younger co-champion Aria Beichler put the judges in a paradise mood with her beach drawing consisting of fish, birds and palm trees. Enquirer Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

Chalk it Up pic 5: Family winners were Colin Leonard and Hailee Bryant. Enquirer Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

Chalk it Up pic 6: Six and younger co-champion Josie Reid created a scene that featured hot-air balloons flourishing a colorful sky. Enquirer Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

Chalk it Up pic 7: 11-15 winner Samantha Scott drew a picture of a colorful reptile perched on a golden flower. Enquirer Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

Chalk it Up pic 8: Bobbi Bates works on her picture of a panther surrounded by feathers, flowers and butterflies. Enquirer Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.