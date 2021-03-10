Arthur Raymond Stoecker

Arthur Raymond Stoecker, 91, of Springfield, passed away at Mill Creek Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, Springfield, on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 7:11 am.

He was born Aug. 8, 1929, in Gillespie, to Henry W. Stoecker and Tena (Henrichs) Stoecker.

He married Edna H. (Hughes) Stoecker on June 17, 1951 in Gillespie. He was a retired farmer.

He is survived by his daughter, Tracey (Larry) Smith of Springfield; son, Henry Stoecker of Litchfield; grandchildren, Eric (Leslie) Stoecker, Chad (Nicole) Stoecker, Erin Stoecker, Lindsay Stoecker, Emma Smith, Kaci Smith; and seven great grandchildren.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Joy Stoecker; brothers, Herbert Stoecker and Wilbert H. Stoecker.

Private services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Mill Creek Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in memory of Art Stoecker, 3319 Ginger Creek Drive, Springfield, IL, 62711.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.