Arletta M. Lovelace, 62

Arletta Marie (Gleghorn) Lovelace, 62, of Carlinville passed away Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at her home in Carlinville. She was born in Centralia on Sept. 21, 1954, to Arlo Gleghorn Sr. and Dolores Weathersby Gleghorn. Arletta married Sidney Lovelace on May 27, 1977, in Springfield.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Doloresl husband, Sidney; grandparents; Etoria Marshall and William Weathersby, Margaret Corneal and Alex Gleghorn Sr.; step-daughter, Shirley Ann; and sister-in-law, Debra Gleghorn.

Areletta spent her working career as a beautician and a CNA. She was a member of the Calvary United Pentecostal Church in Carlinville and she loved reading her bible, as well as spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include her father, Arlo Gleghorn; her children, Andrea Gleghorn, April Lovelace, Valerie Lovelace, Matthew Lovelace, and Kaleb Lovelace; grandchildren, Kiara Simmons, Davante Simmons, Sydney Giller, Dominic Giller, Reginald Rice, Carson Albracht, and Kai Lovelace; her step-children, Linda Shumate, Sidney (Kim) Lovelace III, Sandra Kay, Steven Lovelace, Sheldon (Candy) Lovelace, and Scott Lovelace; her siblings, Marguerite (Ricky) Taylor, Arlo (Lisa) Gleghorn, Mark (Joyce) Gleghorn, Paul Gleghorn, and Rhonda (Israel) Phoenix; and a host of aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Calvary United Pentecostal Church in Carlinville. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the church, with burial to follow at Prairie Lawn Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be James Bell, Matthew Lovelace, Davante Simmons, Kaleb Lovelace, Bryson Taylor, Tommie Lovelace, Arlo Gleghorn Jr., and Dwy Rice, with Andie Phoenix and Ricky Taylor as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may go to the family.

