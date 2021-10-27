Arlene E. Ward

Arlene E. Ward, 86 of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 20, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Arlene was born Feb. 7, 1935, in Carlinville, a daughter of John and Frances (Hicks) Bown.

Arlene graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1953.

She married Bill Ward October 4, 1954 in Edwardsville.

Arlene was a member of the Carlinville United Methodist Church.

Arlene retired as a clerk in 1993 having been employed at Tri City Grocery and Carl’s IGA both in Carlinville.

Arlene is survived by her great nieces, Ashley Turner and Rachael Maurer and their families of Springfield.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Ward; parents; twin-sister, Charlene H. Stiller and nephew, Jere Stiller.

Graveside services were conducted on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to donor’s choice.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.