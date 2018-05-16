Area update: Southwestern blasts GFNW

Wednesday Baseball

BRIGHTON (May 17, 2018) – Southwestern trailed early 2-0 but then ran off 15 straight runs to continue its late season surge toward postseason.

Brock Seymour doubled, singled twice and drove in five for the Piasa Birds, while Luke Golike had two doubles, a single, three runs and two RBIs. Kyler Seyfried also had two RBI and two runs, while Ryne Hanslow and Dalson Cummings had two hits each.

Matt Walker had a double and RBI for GFNW, while Hayden Lansaw also drove in a run.

Ben Lowis got the win, striking out five in five innings of work.

Williamsville 8, North Mac 7

At Williamsville, it was a tough pill to swallow for North Mac, as the Bullets rallied with six runs in the final two innings.

North Mac led 6-2 entering the sixth and 6-5 entering the seventh.

They took a 7-5 lead but couldn’t hold on. Jake Little had three hits, two runs and two RBIs; Grant Thoroman had two hits and two runs; Hunter Smith had a double and two RBIs; Kannon Kirk had two hits, and Matthew Hendricks had two hits and two runs.

Thursday Baseball

EAWR 6, Bunker Hill 5

At East Alton, the Minutemen lost a tough one to the Oilers.

Bunker Hill led 5-0 in the third, but EAWR eventually tied the game and won it on a walkoff in the seventh.

Jacob Weidner had two hits for Bunker Hill, while Elijah Dannenbrink scored two runs.

Gillespie 9, Hillsboro 8

At Gillespie, the Miners overcame a 4-1 deficit to beat the Toppers in non-conference play.

Gillespie got two runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to take a 7-4 lead. It was 7-6 when Gillespie got two insurance runs in the sixth, holding off a late Hiltoppers rally.

Rylee Bernot had a double, two runs and two RBIs, while Adam Boeck had two hits and two runs scored. Trent Segarra had two hits, and Frankie Barrett had two hits and a run scored.

Greenfield/NW 14, Brussels 4

At Greenfield, a seven-run first inning helped the Tigers get back to the .500 mark (11-11).

Blake Woelfel had two hits and drove in four runs. Jacob Lansaw had two hits, including a double; Robby Kerr had a double and two RBIs and Zane Thomson drove in two runs. Blake Meyer had a double and two runs scored. Clayton Woods and Wade Stuart both scored two runs.

Lansaw picked up the win, striking out five.

North Mac 8, Pawnee 1

At Pawnee, the Panthers got six runs in the fifth and took out the Indians.

Thoroman doubled and drove in two runs. Jake VanAusdall had two RBIs and Jay McCready scored two runs. Little had a triple, single and RBI.

Little picked up the win, striking out eight over six innings and allowing just two hits.

Southwestern 5, Carrollton 4

At Brighton, the Birds rallied for two runs in the seventh to walkoff the Hawks.

Ben Lowis drove in four runs with two hits. Seyfried and Seymour scored a pair of runs each.

Jacob Fryman got the win in relief.

Thursday Softball

Gillespie 4, Calhoun 0

At Gillespie, the Miners shut down the Warriors with two runs in the third and fourth innings.

Sydney Henrichs pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 13.

Lexie Bussman hit a solo home run for the Miners, while Henrichs added a single, double and RBI and Sydney Bires had two singles and a double. Rylee Jarman had a single, double and two RBIs.

Greenfield/NW 10, Brussels 0

At Greenfield, the Tigers outlasted the Raiders on the diamond.

Jessa Vetter had two doubles and drove in four runs. Kassidy Walters had two RBIs and Kaitlyn Foiles had three runs scored. Carlye Ornellas drove in two runs, while Taylor Smith scored twice.

Ornellas struck out seven in pitching a one-hit shutout.

Staunton 3, Bunker Hill 0

At Staunton, Grace Nichols threw a perfect game, striking out nine in a Staunton victory.

Ashleigh Painter drove in two of the team’s three runs while Darian Roberts also had an RBI. Nichols and Rebecca Caldieraro had two hits each.

Friday Baseball

Staunton 6, Gillespie 2

At Staunton, the Bulldogs scored four runs in the third in a non-conference win over rival Gillespie.

Ryan Best had two hits and two runs, while Austin Tallman drove in two runs for Staunton. Nick Yates struck out seven to get the win.

Barrett had two hits for Gillespie.

Southwestern 11, Brussels 1

At Brighton, the Birds reached the 20-win plateau by defeating the Raiders.

Southwestern scored in every inning. Eight players drove in at least one run, led by Golike, Cummings and Jack Little with two RBIs each. Jacob Simmons, Fryman, Cummings and Golike had two hits each. Seymour, Cummings and Fryman scored two runs each.

Friday Softball

North Mac 2, Morrisonville 1

At Virden, the Panthers’ lone hit came in the sixth inning, a two-run home run by Gatlyn Etter, as the Panthers rallied past Morrisonville.

The Mohawks had led 1-0 since the first inning before Etter’s blast put them on top.

Gracie Lechner and Micaela Royer teamed to strikeout 10 on the mound.

Staunton 5, Litchfield 1

At Staunton, the Bulldogs took advantage of nine errors, winning despite just two hits in the game.

Painter had a double for the Bulldogs, driving in a run. Makenzy Sorsen and Roberts also had RBIs.

Nichols struck out 11 to get the win.

Lincolnwood 7, Greenfield/NW 4

At Raymond, Peyton Arnett had a double but the Tigers were held to three hits in a loss to the Lancers.

Saturday baseball

Staunton 11, Porta 4

At Carrollton, Staunton got to 20 wins on the season by beating the Blue Jays.

Staunton scored four runs in the first and four in the sixth.

Devin Ray, Zach Ury and Frank Goss all drove in two runs. Ury, Griffin Bianco and Best had two hits each. Yates scored three runs, while Marcus Karl, Best and Bianco scored two runs each.

Cy Cox struck out seven to gain the win.

Carrollton 6, Staunton 5

At Carrollton, the Hawks held off the Bulldogs, taking a 6-2 fourth inning lead en route to the win.

Karl homered and drove in two runs, while Yates had a double, two singles and two RBIs. Cox also had a single and a double for Staunton.

Saturday Softball

Gillespie 6, Pleasant Plains 1

At Quincy, the Miners defeated Pleasant Plains in the final tune up for regional play.

Gillespie scored five runs in the third to overcome an early 1-0 deficit.

Bussman had a triple, single and two RBIs to lead the offense.

Henrichs pitched a four-hitter, walking seven and striking out seven, but allowing just one run.

Gillespie 7, Notre Dame 0

The Miners swept the three-team tourney by shutting out Quincy Notre Dame.

Gillespie scored all seven runs in the first two innings.

Mackenzie Kasarda homered, singled, scored twice and drove in two runs. Hannah Barrett had two runs, and Mikala Hayes had two hits.

Bires pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out six.

Monday Baseball Regionals

Bunker Hill 7, Madison 0

At Bunker Hill, the Minutemen combined on a no-hitter as they beat Madison in the first round of regionals.

Weidner and Coy Sellars combined on the no-hitter. Weidner struck out eight over four innings; Sellars fanned four in two innings.

Dannenbrink had a triple, single, two runs and RBI; A.J. Birdsong had a triple and three RBIs. Evan Morris had two hits. Sellars and Braden Morris scored twice each.

Southwestern 7, Gillespie 3

At Gillespie, the Birds won a regular season contest from the Miners.

Gillespie led 3-1 after two but Southwestern got the final five runs.

Lowis finished with a double, single and three RBIs. Simmons drove in two runs and Seymour scored twice.

Ryan Griffith had a two-run double for Gillespie.

Greenfield/NW 12, Edinburg 3

At Greenfield, the Tigers erupted early for 12 runs in defeating Edinburg in regional competition.

Five players had two hits each for the Tigers. Hayden Lansaw, Dylan Pohlman, Gavin Roberts and Blake Woelfel all had doubles. J.Lansaw drove in three runs, while Woelfel, H.Lansaw and Roberts had two RBIs each.

Woods struck out seven to get the win for the Tigers.

Monday Softball Regional

North Mac 9, Athens 6

At Virden, the Panthers scored seven runs in the sixth to rally past the Warriors.

Athens carried a 6-2 lead to the sixth before North Mac rallied.

The Panthers had just three hits – doubles by Royer and Etter and a triple by Gabby Mauzy. Mauzy and Etter, along with Claire Harvey each drove in two runs.

Royer got the win, striking out seven in six innings of relief.

Staunton 3, Althoff 2

At Staunton, the Bulldogs got a walkoff run in the bottom of the seventh to eliminate the Crusaders from further postseason participation.

Nichols picked up the win, striking out nine and allowing five hits and two runs, one earned.

Caldieraro’s solo homer in the first helped Staunton to a 2-0 lead until Althoff tied it in the sixth. Analise Best, Caldieraro and Painter all had two hits for Staunton.