Area update: Gillespie downs Dupo, 7-1

Wednesday baseball

Gillespie 7, Dupo 1

GILLESPIE (May 10, 2018) – The Miners scored five runs in the second to beat Dupo by a 7-1 score.

Adam Boeck had a single, double and two RBIs, while Rylee Bernot had two hits, including a triple, scoring twice.

Ryan Griffith had a pair of hits and Nick Spencer drove in two runs.

Bryce Higgonbotham got the win, with help from Collin Johnson and Frankie Barrett.

North Mac 11, Bunker Hill 0

At Bunker Hill, the Panthers gained a road win behind a 13-hit attack.

Grant Thoroman had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Jake Little had two hits. Hunter Smith had three hits and two runs scored; Jay McCready had two hits and two runs and Gage Gibson drove home two runs.

Elijah Dannenbrink had a single, as did A.J. Birdsong, for Bunker Hill.

Jake Little got the win, striking out seven over four and a third innings, allowing just two hits.

Wednesday softball

Bunker Hill 5, North Mac 4

At Bunker Hill, the Minutemaids scored four runs in the first and held on to beat North Mac.

The Panthers made things interesting with three runs in the seventh, including a two-run home run by Micaela Royer.

Sydney Gresham struck out three and got the win for Bunker Hill, which got two hits, including a double from Mallory Schwegel, and a double and two RBIs from Brooke Morell.

Southwestern 15, North Greene 1

At White Hall, the Birds hit four home runs in routing the Spartans.

Megan Bailey, Haley Edwards, Molly Novack and Bri Roloff all went deep, with Edwards adding a double and driving in five runs for the game.

Novack had three RBIs and two runs, while Mayci Wilderman had a double, two singles, three runs and two RBIs. Bailey finished with two hits and two runs scored.

Sydney Baumgartner allowed one unearned run on five hits, striking out three.

Thursday Soccer

North Mac 3, Lanphier 0

At Virden, the Panthers got their first win of the season in the regular season finale, defeating Springfield Lanphier.

All three goals came in the first half, two by Emily Harris and one by Piper Miller. Reagan Lewis had an assist.

Isabella Fess had 10 saves in goal for the Panthers.

Thursday baseball

Greenfield/NW 12, Edinburg 9

At Jacksonville’s Lenz Field, the Tigers were the lone local team to get any ball games in on Thursday, defeating Edinburg.

The Tigers trailed 7-0 after the Wildcats got all seven in the second inning.

The lead for Edinburg was 9-4 in the third inning, but GFNW scored the final nine runs of the game, including a five-run fifth, to win it.

Jacob Lansaw homered twice, scored twice and drove home three runs. Clayton Woods had a double, two singles and three RBIs; Hayden Lansaw had a single, double and two runs; Matt Walker had four hits, including a triple, scoring twice; Gavin Roberts scored twice; and Dylan Pohlman had three hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Friday softball

Gillespie 12, Vandalia 0

At Vandalia, the Miners rolled and in the process clinched a tie for the conference championship with both Hillsboro and Southwestern.

Ally Clay homered, driving in four runs, and Mackenzie Kasarda also homered, scoring four runs and driving in two. Sydney Bires had a single, double, two runs and two RBIs and Rylee Jarman added three hits.

Sydney Henrichs struck out 11 and pitched a three-hit shutout.

Southwestern 9, Hillsboro 8 (9)

At Piasa, the Birds clinched a tie for the conference title with both Gillespie and Hillsboro, all finishing with 8-1 conference marks.

The Birds rallied twice to down the Hiltoppers in nine innings, 9-8.

Hillsboro led 6-2 in the fifth before the Birds tied it with four runs in the fifth. In the eighth, Hillsboro took an 8-6 lead but again the Birds rallied to tie the game, eventually winning it in the ninth.

Wilderman had three hits, two runs; Roloff had two doubles and three RBIs and Bailey homered, doubled, singled twice and scored twice for the Piasa Birds. Novack also had two hits in the game.

Staunton 6, Pana 3

At Pana, Staunton overcame a 2-1 deficit in the middle innings to beat the Panthers on the road.

Staunton scored twice in the fourth and three runs in the fifth.

Grace Nichols struck out 12 while allowing six hits and three unearned runs.

Rebecca Caldieraro and Ashleigh Painter both scored two runs. Painter, Nichols and Analise Best had doubles for the Bulldogs.

Friday baseball

Vandalia 7, Gillespie 2

At Vandalia, the Vandals scored in each of the first four innings and beat the Miners.

Trent Segarra had two of the Miners four hits, with Bernot also collecting two hits with a double. Segarra scored twice for the Miners.

Staunton 11, Pana 0

At Pana, the Bulldogs got eight runs in the fifth to finish off the Panthers.

Nick Yates doubled, singled twice for the Bulldogs, while Zach Ury had three RBIs. Cullen McBride had two hits and two RBIs and Cy Cox had a pair of ribbies.

Yates pitched a six-hit shutout, striking out six.

Southwestern 8, Hillsboro 7

At Brighton, the Piasa Birds got three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on to beat the Hiltoppers.

It was a 5-3 Birds lead through four, but Hillsboro took a 6-5 lead in the top of the sixth before Southwestern’s late rally.

Luke Golike had two hits and two runs; Brock Seymour had two RBIs; Jack Little had two hits and two runs; Chase Stahl scored twice; Ben Lowis had two hits and three RBIs, including a double.

Saturday baseball

Athens 11, North Mac 1

At Virden, the Warriors scored five runs in the second en route to a Sangamo Conference win Saturday.

Jake VanAusdall and Lucas Brittenstine had the lone hits for North Mac.

Civic Memorial 9, Staunton 6

At Bethalto, the Bulldogs suffered just their second loss of the season, despite a late rally.

Down 7-0, Staunton scored six runs in the fifth, getting two RBI-doubles from both Yates and Devin Ray, to get within 7-6.

Ray and Yates both had two hits in the game.

Southwestern 11, Calhoun 2

At Brighton, the Birds swept a double header from Hardin Calhoun, leading 8-1 after two innings en route to a game one win.

Ryne Hanslow and Dalson Cummings both drove in two runs, with Cummings collecting two hits. Seymour, Eddie Bolin and Kyler Seyfried all scored two runs. Golike struck out three over five innings for the win.

Southwestern 10, Calhoun 0

In the second game, Lowis had three hits an drove in three for red-hot Southwestern.

Seymour and Cummings added two hits each. Golike, Seyfried and Hanslow scored two runs a piece.

Hanslow struck out four with a five-hit shutout.

Saturday softball

North Mac 12, Athens 11

At Virden, the Panthers held on to beat the Warriors in a softball slugfest between Sangamo Conference squads.

North Mac led 9-1 after two innings and 12-4 after four before Athens mounted a late rally, coming up one run shy.

Royer got the win with seven strikeouts, while Cailynn Martin had four hits, three runs and two RBIs. Gatlyn Etter had a hit, two runs and two RBIs and Lili Mullen had a single, double, run and RBI. Mallory Buhl also scored twice.

Monday baseball

Metro East 7, Bunker Hill 5

At Edwardsville, the Minutemen dropped a 7-5 decision in a Prairie State Conference contest.

BHHS led 1-0 in the first but a five-run second inning gave the Knights the lead. Bunker Hill closed within 5-4 in the fifth but got no closer.

Braden Morris had two singles and two RBIs for the Minutemen (3-8 overall). Elijah Dannenbrink had two runs scored.

The Minutemen have beaten Mulberry Grove and Maryville Christian in the past couple of weeks. Against Mulberry Grove, Jacob Weidner pitched five shutout innings, allowing just two hits, while Dannenbrink had double, triple and two runs scored.

Against Maryville Christian, Morris had a double with two RBIs in an 8-5 win, while Jacob Bassett had two hits.

Staunton 7, Greenville 6 (9)

At Staunton, the Bulldogs completed a perfect conference season which allow them to be SCC champions, winning a suspended game on a Ryan Best RBI-single in the bottom of the ninth.

The game was tied 6-6 after seven innings on April 10 when it was suspended.

Devin Ray got the win with two innings of relief, striking out three.

Best had two of the team’s four hits, but Staunton also took advantage of 13 walks by Greenville pitchers.

Yates scored twice for Staunton. Griffin Bianco walked five times and drove in two runs.

Lincolnwood 7, North Mac 3

At Virden, the Lancers scored four runs in the sixth to break open a tight game.

Gibson had two hits, while Smith and Thoroman had doubles for the Panthers.

Monday softball

Gillespie 5, Staunton 1

At Staunton, Henrichs struck out 14 Bulldogs as Gillespie won a non-conference matchup.

Kasarda doubled twice and scored twice. Clay had three hits and three RBIs and Jarman had three hits with two runs scored.

Nichols had two of Staunton’s four hits.

North Mac 18, Mt. Pulaski 7

At Mt. Pulaski, the Panthers scored 10 runs in the final two innings to rip open a close game.

Etter homered twice, singled, scored four runs and drove in three for North Mac. Taylyn Hatalla had two RBIs and Gabby Mauzy scored four runs. Gracie Lechner got two RBIs and Buhl scored three runs. Royer had two hits and scored three runs.

Southwestern 22, Greenville 0

At Greenville, the Birds made it official as a three-way tie atop the South Central Conference with a convincing road win.

Novack homered, doubled, singled twice, scored four runs and drove in five to lead the Piasa Birds brigade. Wilderman had three hits, three runs and two RBIs and Nixon had two hits, three runs and two RBIs. Bailey and Natalie Keith both drove in three runs, while Baumgartner and Josie Bouillon had two RBIs each.

Nixon struck out five in pitching a two-hitter.

Greenfield/NW 9, Bunker Hill 8

At Bunker Hill, the Tigers overcame an eight-run third inning by the host Minutemaids, rallying for the win.

It was 6-0 GFNW in the third when the Minutemaids got all eight of their runs to take the lead.

GFNW tied it in the fourth, then got the go-ahead run in the seventh.

Jessa Vetter doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs for the Tigers. Taylor Schramm homered and drove in two runs. Laiken Heavner and Peyton Arnett also had two hits, as did Carlye Ornellas.