Area Toastmasters earn awards

LITCHFIELD (Aug. 9, 2018) – Two Macoupin County residents earned awards at the July meeting of the Montgomery County Toastmasters, held July 5 at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

Club President-elect Kathy Brennan presented Dr. Todd W. Austin of Virden with his sixth Competent Communicator award certificate, which he qualified for by completing his 10th speech project from his sixth Basic Manual at the June meeting. He has been a member of Toastmasters International since 1994.

In addition, Les Apps of Girard, one of the club’s newest members, was awarded Best Table Topics Speaker; he got to keep the Best Topic Speaker traveling trophy for the next month. The Table Topics (impromptu speaking) portion of the evening was led by Bernie Hand.

Club Coach Viola Lanum, a former Area 10 director, installed the new slate of club officers for fiscal year 2018-19, which runs from July 1 through June 30. Brennan, the newly elected president, delivered her acceptance speech. She was also the lone prepared speaker for the evening; she delivered a humorous speech that was an interpretive reading project — a reading from a book by actress/comedian/author Tina Fey. Austin evaluated Brennan’s speech.

Brennan also recognized the club’s newest members, who all joined in June; three of the four were in attendance. She then announced that Montgomery County earned Distinguished Club status for fiscal year 2017-18.

1 – Les Apps from Girard won the Best Table Topics Speaker award and Kathy Brennan was the prepared speaker of the evening at the July Toastmasters meeting.

2 – Montgomery County Toastmasters Club President Kathy Brennan presents Dr. Todd Austin of Virden with his sixth Competent Communicator award certificate.