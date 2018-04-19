Area teams get plenty of game action late last week

COLLINSVILLE (April 19, 2018) – It was a busy last part of the week for area ball teams, as the spring weather tried to cooperate, at least for a couple of days…

Wednesday Baseball

Collinsville 4, Southwestern 2

At Collinsville, the Kahoks scored two runs in each of the first two innings and held off a late comeback by Southwestern.

Brock Seymour had a two-run double in the seventh for Southwestern, which also got two hits each from Luke Golike, Ben Lowis and Eddie Bolin.

Golike took the loss for Southwestern.

Greenfield/NW 12, North Greene 10

At Palmyra, the Tigers again outlasted the Spartans, having won a 17-12 decision earlier in the season.

GFNW led 5-3 after an inning and 8-5 after two innings. They fell behind 10-9 in the fifth but scored three runs in the fifth to win the game, despite just five hits.

Jacob Lansaw and Hayden Lansaw both homered, both driving in three runs.

Gavin Roberts had two RBIs.

Breese Central 7, Staunton 3

At Breese, the Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season. Breese Central scored four runs in the third and held on for a 7-3 win over Staunton.

Marcus Karl had a triple, single and two runs scored for Staunton. Austin Tallman had a single, double and RBI, while Griffin Bianco had two hits.

Softball

Roxana 12, Bunker Hill 11

At Roxana, the Shells rallied for three in the bottom of the seventh to beat Bunker Hill.

Mallory Schwegel and Allysa Austill both homered for Bunker Hill. Those two, along with Taylor Girth, each drove in three runs.

Schwegel had four hits in the game. Ashley Dey had two hits and two runs. Grace Kiffmeyer had two hits and two runs scored and Josie Manar had two hits for Bunker Hill.

North Greene 8, Greenfield/NW 2

At Palmyra, North Greene scored eight unanswered runs in the last three innings to win a conference game.

GFNW led 1-0 until the fifth when the Spartans scored four times.

Megan Jones had three hits and an RBI for the Tigers.

Carrollton 7, North Mac 4

At Carrollton, the Hawks defeated the Panthers with seven runs in the first four innings.

Cailynn Martin had two hits, two RBIs and a stolen base, while Erika Thoron hit a solo home run for North Mac. Gabby Mauzy added two hits and an RBI and Micaela Royer had two hits.

Southwestern 7, Alton 6

At Alton, the Birds rallied with three runs in the seventh and held on to beat the Redbirds.

Haley Edwards homered and drove in three runs for Southwestern, which also got two hits each from Molly Novack and Bailee Nixon.

Nixon struck out four to get the win, allowing two earned runs.

Thursday Baseball

Staunton 21, Bunker Hill 3

At Bunker Hill, the Minutemen actually had a 3-1 lead after two innings, then it all fell apart.

Staunton scored eight runs in the third and 12 more in the fifth to take a 21-3 decision.

Nick Yates hit for the cycle, driving in seven runs and scoring three times for Staunton.

Tallman doubled, singled, scored two and drove in two. Cy Cox had three runs and two RBIs and Karl scored three runs. Ryan Best had two hits, two runs and three RBIs and Devin Ray had two hits.

Elijah Dannenbrink had two hits for Bunker Hill, which got RBIs from Braden Morris, Devon Ralston and Coy Sellars.

Carrollton 12, Gillespie 5

At Gillespie, Adam Boeck hit a grand slam for the Miners, but they came up short in a loss to the Hawks.

Carrollton built a 8-1 lead by the fifth before the slam. The Hawks pulled away with four runs over the last two innings.

Greenfield/NW 23, Pleasant Hill 7

At Pleasant Hill, the Tigers trailed 3-2 after two, then got down to business. A seven-run third, a six-run fourth and an eight-run fifth paved the way for a big conference win over the Wolves.

J.Lansaw, H.Lansaw, Dylan Pohlman and Devin Chaudoin all homered.

Clayton Woods and J.Lansaw had four RBIs each, with Woods scoring four times and J.Lansaw scoring three times.

H.Lansaw had three runs and three RBIs. Blake Woelfel had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Pohlman had three runs and two RBIs.

North Mac 8, Maroa-Forsyth 7

At Virden, the Panthers held off the Trojans by rallying from a 7-5 deficit.

North Mac tied the game with two runs in the fifth, then got the winning run in the sixth.

Lucas Britenstine doubled, singled, homered and drove in three, scoring twice for North Mac. Jake VanAusdall also homered, singled and drove in three runs for the Panthers.

Softball

Greenfield/NW 12, Pleasant Hill 8

At Pleasant Hill, the Tigers rallied for six runs in the seventh to stun the Wolves.

Pleasant Hill led 5-2 after three, fell behind 6-5 and then led 8-6 after five innings before being zapped by the Tigers.

Carlye Ornellas had a double, single, two runs and three RBIs, while Taylor Smith had a triple, single, two runs and two RBIs. Jones added three hits. Kylie Nerone had four hits and two RBIs. Peyton Arnett had two hits and two RBIs, including a double.

Staunton 12, Bunker Hill 1

At Bunker Hill, the Bulldogs scored nine runs in the fifth to break open a close game.

Makenzy Sorsen homered and drove in five runs for Staunton, collecting three hits. Analise Best added three hits and two RBIs. Rebecca Caldieraro and Ashleigh Painter had two hits each.

Grace Nichols fanned seven to get the win for Staunton.

Highland 5, Gillespie 4

At Highland, home runs from Garbett, a three-run shot and from Sigman, a two-run shot, lifted the Bulldogs to victory over the Miners.

Rylee Sarti hit a three-run homer for Gillespie and Rylee Jarman added an RBI-single for Gillespie, which couldn’t hold leads of 3-0 and 4-3 in falling to 7-3 on the season.

Sydney Henrichs struck out nine but took the loss.

Maroa-Forsyth 4, North Mac 0

At Virden, Kate Beckemeyer pitched a no-hitter for Maroa-Forsyth, facing one hitter of the minimum.

North Mac’s Mallory Buhl was the lone base runner, reaching on an error and stealing two bases.

Micaela Royer struck out three but took the loss.

Southwestern 12, Carrollton 2

At Piasa, Bri Roloff had two hits, three runs and three RBIs as the Piasa Birds emerged victorious.

Novack added two hits and two runs and Nixon had three hits and two RBIs. Josie Bouillon had two doubles, a single and two runs. Bailey Sorgea drove in two runs. Mayci Wilderman doubled and scored three times.

Sydney Baumgartner struck out six to get the win.

Friday baseball

Greenville 8, Gillespie 1

At Greenville, the Comets rolled to an early lead and beat the Miners.

Gillespie was held to five hits in the game.

Staunton 19, Roxana 0

At Roxana, Cy Cox homered, drove in three, scored three and had three hits in the Bulldogs conference road win.

Staunton scored seven runs in the third and fifth innings to pull away.

Yates drove in four runs with a triple, two singles and scored three runs. Tallman had two hits and three RBIs. Karl had a single, double, two runs and three RBIs.

Best, Bianco, Ray and Ury all scored two runs each.

Softball

Bunker Hill 3, Lincolnwood 2

At Bunker Hill, the Minutemaids rallied with three runs in the final two innings, getting a walkoff win over the Lancers.

Lincolnwood led 2-0 until the sixth, and 2-1 into the seventh but Bunker Hill got two runs to win it in their last at-bat.

Sydney Gresham had an RBI for Bunker Hill and Austill had two hits.

Roxana 9, Staunton 8

At Roxana, the Shells scored four runs in the sixth to stun the Bulldogs.

Staunton led 3-0 and 8-5 at various points in the game but took the loss.

Nichols homered and drove in two runs. Kaleigh Pirok had a double, two singles and two RBIs; Caldieraro had two runs and Sorsen drove in two runs. Best also had two hits and two runs.

Gillespie 17, Greenville 0

At Greenville, the Miners combined for a no-hitter, as Henrichs and Sydney Bires each saw time on the pitcher’s mound.

Jarman had two hits, including a home run, scored three and drove in two runs. Mikala Hayes had three hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs; Sarti had two hits and two RBIs; Keaton Link had two hits, two runs and two RBIs; and Bires had two hits, including a double, two runs, and four RBIs.

Monday Baseball

Gillespie 8, Metro East Luth. 3

At Edwardsville, Joey Carter hit a double and drove in three runs as the Miners beat Metro East Lutheran.

Gavin Brown and Cameron Hailstone each had two hits. Brown and Ryan Griffith each scored twice for the Miners (5-5).

Bryce Higgonbotham got the win for the Miners, striking out five over six and two-third innings of work.