Area sports teams battle elements of spring rain

5 4 17

Due to the inclement weather which hit midway through last week and throughout the weekend, there weren’t many area teams get any games in this past week.

Here is a recap of those games that did get played:

Softball

Gillespie 7, East Alton-WR 0

At East Alton, Gillespie got a shutout win on the road behind pitcher Addison Bryant.

Bryant struck out 11 and walked three, throwing a one-hit shutout for Gillespie (16-5).

The Miners got all the runs they needed in the fifth with four runs, adding three more in the seventh.

Mackenzie Kasarda hit two doubles and drove in a pair to lead the Gillespie offense. Sydney Henrichs had two singles and two RBIs, and Lexie Bussman drove in two runs.

Triopia 14, Greenfield/NW 7

At Jacksonville, Triopia doubled up the Greenfield/Northwestern Tigers on the softball diamond Thursday at Lenz Field in Jacksonville.

Kassidy Walters had two hits, including a triple, scoring three runs for GFNW.

Taylor Schramm tripled, singled, scored a run and drove in three runs, while Megan Jones had two hits, a run and two RBIs. Carlyle Ornellas contributed a hit and RBI, as did Peyton Arnett. Katelyn Heavner had a hit and run scored.

Arnett and Ornellas saw time on the mound, striking out four combined.

Hillsboro 10, Staunton 2

At Staunton, the Toppers topped the Bulldogs in a South Central Conference clash on Monday.

Hillsboro scored four runs in the third and five runs in the fourth inning.

Ashleigh Painter doubled and scored a run for the Bulldogs, while Savannah Welch singled and scored a run.

Carrollton 7, Southwestern 1

At Carrollton, the Hawks scored five runs in the third to beat the Piasa Birds Monday afternoon.

Southwestern got a solo home run from Molly Novack in the fourth for the Birds’ lone tally.

Bailee Nixon struck out three in a losing effort, allowing four hits and six runs, none of which were earned over four innings.

Baseball

Gillespie 8, East Alton-WR 6

At East Alton, the Miners improved to 13-6 by edging the Oilers.

Gillespie scored three times in the top of the first, but was countered by a five-run first inning by East Alton-WR.

The Miners tied the game with two runs in the second and took the lead with a run in the third and two in the fifth inning. The Oilers didn’t score again until the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Miners had 14 hits, led by Rylee Bernot with three hits, three runs and an RBI; and Tate Wargo with a double, two singles, two runs and an RBI. Joey Carter added a single, double, two runs and RBI; Nick Jarman had two hits with an RBI and Nick Wyatt also had two hits.

Dylan Roberts pitched five innings to get the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits. Trevor Fredericks struck out three in two innings of relief, to get the save.

Greenfield/NW 8, Triopia 6

At Jacksonville, the Greenfield/Northwestern Tigers got past the Triopia Trojans in a conference game played at Lenz Field Thursday afternoon.

Triopia took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, but the Tigers rallied.

Scoring four in the fourth, GFNW took a 4-3 lead. The Trojans countered with two in the fifth to go back ahead for a short time at 5-4.

After tying the game in the fifth, the Tigers scored three times in the sixth to go up 8-5, and won the game by an 8-6 score.

Offensively for the Tigers, Wade Stuart had two hits, a run and two RBIs. Matt Walker had a double and two runs scored; Cole Arnett had two RBIs and a run with one hit; Levi Stuart tripled, scored and drove in a run and Devon Chaudoin had a hit, run and RBI.

Hayden Lansaw got the win, pitching six innings, striking out three and walking five, allowing three earned runs. L.Stuart got the save, striking out two.

New Berlin 6, North Mac 4

At Virden, the Pretzels scored three runs in the first to take the early advantage, holding off North Mac.

The Panthers tied the game 3-3 after two innings, but New Berlin then scored twice in the fourth and one in the seventh to fend off North Mac.

Offensively for North Mac, Matt Huffman tripled, singled twice and drove in two runs. Grant Graham had two singles, an RBI and scored three runs.

Tyler Miller took the loss for North Mac, striking out two over six and a third innings of work.

Bunker Hill 10, Fr. McGivney 0

At Bunker Hill, the Minutemen scored four times in the first and went on to defeat the Griffins Monday afternoon.

Bunker Hill won despite just three hits, a double by Elijah Dannenbrink, a home run by Austin Yates and a single by Dane Sellars. Ten different players scored a run for the Minutemen.

Stormy Coffman struck out five to gain the win on the mound for BHHS.

Staunton 10, Hillsboro 6

At Staunton, the Toppers had rallied to tie the game in the sixth, but the Bulldogs prevailed with a four-run bottom of the sixth.

Hillsboro led 2-0 early before a five-run fourth put Staunton on top 6-2.

The Toppers tied the game 6-6 with a four-run sixth inning.

Ryan Best had two hits and two RBIs; Cullen McBride had a hit, two runs and two RBIs and Ryan Billings scored two runs for Staunton.

Best also picked up the win for Staunton (13-7, 6-2).

Soccer

Litchfield 5, Staunton 1

Jade Taylor had three goals as Litchfield won at Staunton Monday afternoon in a conference contest.

Avery Dillon scored in the first half for Staunton. The game was tied 1-1 at half before the Purple Panthers scored four second half tallies.