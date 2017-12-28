Area sports report

STAUNTON (Dec. 28, 2017) – North Mac took charge in the second half to beat Staunton on the road Thursday night, 42-31.

The Panthers (4-4) led 7-2 after a quarter but trailed 15-11 at the half.

North Mac outscored Staunton 31-16 in the second half.

Zayne Langellier had 22 points for North Mac. Staunton (3-4) was led by Brady Kinder with 12 points.

Greenfield/NW 46, Hardin Calhoun 34

At Hardin, the Tigers outlasted the Warriors in a conference contest Thursday night.

Calhoun led 18-12 after a quarter but scored just 16 points over the final three quarters.

The game was tied 24-24 at half and GFNW (4-4) led 37-28 after three quarters.

Ben Bayless had 17 points and Dylan Pohlman 13 for the Tigers.

Southwestern 62, Litchfield 43

At Litchfield, the Piasa Birds won a makeup contest from Litchfield Thursday night on the road.

The Birds (9-1, 3-0) led 20-8 after one quarter and 39-21 at halftime. It was 54-32 after three quarters.

Ben Lowis had 20 points, making seven of 11 field goals; and Caden Heyen had 14 points for the Piasa Birds.

Lowis added six rebounds and E.J. Kahl had four steals and five assists.

Girls

Brown Co. 56, Greenfield/NW 47

At Greenfield, the Tigers never led in a conference home loss to the Hornets Thursday night.

Brown County (9-4) led 16-11 after a quarter and 30-22 at the half en route to the victory.

Kassidy Walters had a game-high 20 points for the Tigers (6-4).