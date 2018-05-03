Area sports: Pawnee rallies past GFNW

Wednesday baseball

Pawnee 10, GFNW 7

PALMYRA (May 3, 2018) – Greenfield-Northwestern could not hold a 5-1 lead as they suffered a 10-7 home loss to Pawnee.

Pawnee got two runs back in the fourth and four urns in the sixth to lead 7-5.

The Tigers tied it with two in the sixth, but Pawnee countered with a three-run seventh inning.

Matt Walker homered and drove in two runs. Hayden Lansaw and Dylan Pohlman had two hits each with Pohlman adding a double and scoring twice. Blake Meyer scored twice and had an RBI.

Staunton 12, Morrisonville 0

At Morrisonville, Staunton erupted for 10 runs in the seventh inning to break open a close game.

Cy Cox pitched six no-hit innings, striking out eight. Ryan Best allowed a hit in one inning of relief.

Cox and Devin Ray both homered. Cox had two hits, two runs and three RBIs; Ray had two runs and two RBIs. Marcus Karl had two hits, two runs and two RBIs and Best had two hits, a run and RBI.

Mt. Olive 14, Bunker Hill 4

At Mt. Olive, Bryce Parish had a double, home run, three runs and two RBIs for the Wildcats in a win over the Minutemen.

Caden Monke also homered, singling twice and scoring twice for the Wildcats. Carter Monke, Justin Osmoe, Bryce Tooley and Adam Knowles all had two hits for Mt. Olive.

Monke struck out 13 in pitching a two-hitter for Mt. Olive.

Bunker Hill got singles from Elijah Dannenbrink and Evan Morris.

Wednesday softball

Southwestern 19, Brussels 0

At Piasa, the Southwestern Birds scored 15 runs in the first inning en route to a home win.

Nine extra base hits for the Piasa Birds included two home runs from Bri Roloff, who drove in six runs and scored three runs.

Mayci Wilderman had two doubles and three RBIs; Sydney Baumgartner had two singles, a double, two runs and five RBIs; Megan Bailey had a single, double, two runs and an RBI; Josie Bouillon had a double, two runs and RBI; and Natalie Keith had a single, double, run and four RBIs.

Baumgartner struck out five in pitching a two-hit shutout for Southwestern, which won its 10th game in succession and is 14-4 on the season.

Bunker Hill 17, Greenville 2

At Bunker Hill, the Comets lost to the Minutemaids in non-conference play.

The Maids took advantage of 14 walks, with only five hits to score the 17 runs.

Rachel Wolff had two RBIs; Sydney Gresham had a double, two runs and two RBIs; Allysa Austill drove in three runs and Josie Manar had two RBIs.

Thursday soccer

Pana 4, Staunton 2

At Staunton, the Panthers rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit to beat the Bulldogs.

Hollie Bekeske scored both goals for Staunton, assisted by Hali Bandy and Jade Reiter.

North Mac 2, Southeast 2

At Pleasant Plains, North Mac and Southeast played to a 2-all tie in the tournament’s final pool play game.

Bri Walters, from Lauren Nguynen, and Maddy Robinette, unassisted, scored the goals for North Mac, which rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit.

Thursday softball

Triopia 6, Greenfield/NW 5

At Concord, the Greenfield/Northwestern Tigers rallied in the seventh, but Triopia got the walkoff win in the bottom of the seventh.

Triopia led 5-1 entering the seventh when GFNW tied it with four runs, before succumbing.

Taylor Schramm had two his and two runs, and Kylie Nerone had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Tigers offense.

Carlyle Ornellas struck out five but took the loss.

Gillespie 8, East Alton-WR 0

At Gillespie, Rylee Jarman and Rylee Sarti both homered and drove in two runs each as the Miners rolled.

Gillespie broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the fourth inning.

Mackenzie Kasarda had two hits and two runs.

Sydney Henrichs threw 149 pitches but got the win despite walking nine. She allowed just one hit and struck out 18 Oilers.

Southwestern 25, Metro East 0

At Edwardsville, Southwestern got 12 runs in the first and 11 runs in the third of a 25-0 road win.

Wilderman homered and drove in three runs, scoring three times. Roloff had a double, three singles and scored four times; Molly Novack had a double, triple, single, three runs and three RBIs; Haley Edwards had two hits, two runs and three RBIs; Bailee Nixon had two runs; Ashleigh Watts drove in three runs; Baumgartner scored three runs; Bailey had three hits and two runs; Bouillon had two hits, three runs and three RBIs; and Bailey Sorgea had two hits, two runs and three RBIs.

Baumgartner pitched a one-hit shutout with one strikeout.

Thursday Baseball

Southwestern 10, Metro East 0

At Edwardsville, the Piasa Birds scored in each of the first four innings of a shortened contest win over Metro East Lutheran.

Luke Golike had three hits, including a triple with two runs and three RBIs; Brock Seymour had two doubles, three runs and two RBIs; Ben Lowis had two RBIs; and Eddie Bolin had two hits and two runs. Ryne Hanslow added two hits.

Hanslow struck out five over four innings, allowing just two hits.

East Alton 7, Gillespie 2

At Gillespie, the Miners scored a pair of runs in the first, but a seven-run third was all the Oilers would need.

Frankie Barrett had two hits, while Adam Boeck and Joey Carter drove in runs for Gillespie. Collin Johnson added two hits.

Triopia 9, Greenfield/NW 0

At Virginia, the Tigers dropped a contest to Concord Triopia.

Jacob Lansaw, Hayden Lansaw and Matt Walker had singles for the lone hits for GFNW.

North Mac 3, Litchfield 1

At Virden, Jake VanAusdall outdueled Jacob Frerichs as the Bulldogs beat the Purple Panthers.

The teams combined for 10 hits, five on each side, but seven of those were doubles.

Hunter Smith had an RBI-double and Grant Thoroman drove in another run for North Mac.

Van Ausdall pitched six innings, allowing four hits and a run, striking out four.

Friday baseball

Gillespie 20, Pana 4

At Gillespie, the Miners scored 17 runs in the third inning to overcome a 4-3 deficit, to beat the Panthers in an SCC contest.

Adam Boeck tripled twice, singled, scored three and drove in three. Ryan Griffith added two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Cameron Hailstone had two doubles, two runs and four RBIs. Rylee Bernot also had two RBIs, as did Zane Cunningham.

Bryce Higgonbotham struck out 10 to earn the win for Gillespie, pitching a three-hitter.

Auburn 12, North Mac 3

At Virden, the Trojans used a pair of four-run frames to dose the Panthers in a Sangamo Conference tilt.

Matthew Hendricks, Grant Thoroman and Lucas Britenstine all had two hits for North Mac.

Staunton 13, Vandalia 0

At Staunton, the Bulldogs got eight runs in the first and five runs in the fourth of a 13-0 home win.

Karl doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in three for Staunton. Austin Tallman and Ray both drove home two runs.

Nick Yates pitched a one-hitter over four innings for the win.

Friday softball

Gillespie 12, Pana 2

At Gillespie, the Miners scored four runs in each of the first three innings of a South Central Conference win.

Kasarda homered and drove in three for the Miners. Sarti and Ally Clay each had two RBIs. Mikala Hayes drove in three runs and had two hits and scored twice and Jarman scored three runs.

Henrichs struck out 11 and pitched a three-hitter.

Southwestern 17, Litchfield 0

At Piasa, Wilderman singled, doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove home four as the Piasa Birds continued their ascent.

Southwestern scored 11 times in the third to pull away and win their 12th straight game.

Novack added three hits and four runs for Southwestern. Edwards had two doubles and two runs, and Bouillon had two hits and two runs. Roloff scored twice. Nixon struck out six for the win.

Staunton 9, Vandalia 2

At Staunton, the Bulldogs scored nine unanswered runs in winning a SCC contest from visiting Vandalia.

Ashleigh Painter homered and drove in three runs. Makenzy Sorsen had two doubles and three RBIs; and Kaleigh Pirok had two runs for Staunton.

Grace Nichols struck out 10 to get the win in a two-hitter.

Saturday baseball

Gillespie 3, Southwestern 1

Gillespie 6, Calhoun 1

At Gillespie, the Miners won twice on Saturday against Southwestern and Hardin Calhoun.

Against the Piasa Birds, Gillespie scored twice in the first and once in the sixth, while the Birds’ lone run came in the first.

Joey Carter had two hits and scored a run. Trent Segarra had a two-run single.

Bernot pitched six and a third-innings, striking out three, while Boeck got the save with one strikeout.

Southwestern got two hits from Luke Golike. Eddie Bolin struck out three and allowed six hits but took the loss.

Gillespie beat Hardin Calhoun 6-1 behind a four-run first inning. Boeck had three hits. Hailstone had a single, double and two RBIs and Griffith also drove in two runs.

Boeck picked up the win, striking out two. Hailstone fanned five in relief.

Southwestern 3, Calhoun 1

At Gillespie, the Birds got all three runs in the second in beating the Warriors.

Golike pitched a five-hitter, striking out nine for the win. Dalson Cummings had two hits and an RBI, and Jack Little added two hits for Southwestern.

Porta 3, North Mac 2

At Petersburg, a wild pitch allowed the Blue Jays to walk off with a win over the Panthers.

North Mac tied the game with two runs in the seventh before losing.

Jake VanAusdall had a two-run single for North Mac. Tyler Miller struck out four but took the tough loss, allowing just one earned run on eight hits.

Staunton 5, Litchfield 2

At Litchfield, the Bulldogs’ four-run first inning helped them to a win over Litchfield.

Cox and Tallman both had two hits for Staunton. Best struck out six in four and two-thirds innings pitched.

Saturday softball

Lincolnwood 5, North Mac 4

At Virden, the Lancers raced out to a 4-0 lead, scored an insurance run in the sixth and fought off the Panthers.

North Mac got a three-run home run from Cailynn Martin in the fifth which pulled them within 4-3. They tallied a run in the seventh but came up short.

Martin finished with three hits, and Holly Horrell had two doubles for North Mac. Micaela Royer and Martin also doubled.

Southwestern 4, Calhoun 1

At Hardin, Nixon delivered two doubles, a single, and two RBIs and Novack scored twice as Southwestern’s 13th straight win came against Hardin-Calhoun.

Nixon struck out seven and allowed five hits to get the win.

Monday baseball

Southwestern 11, Greenville 7

At Greenville, the Birds scored a non-conference win, improving to 12-12 with a seven-run fifth as fuel to the win.

The Birds hit seven doubles. Seymour had two of them among his four hits, driving in three and scoring two runs. Seyfried and Golike also doubled twice. Golike had two runs and two RBIs; Seyfried had three hits. Little also scored twice.

Staunton 8, Hillsboro 7

At Hillsboro, the Bulldogs took command of the baseball conference race by edging Hillsboro.

Trailing 3-0, the Bulldogs scored three in the fourth and a run in the fifth to lead 4-3. Hillsboro came back with a three-run fifth to lead 6-4.

Staunton tallied two runs in the sixth and seventh to regain the lead and held on for the win.

Ray had two hits and two RBIs; Griffin Bianco had four hits and two runs; Best had two hits and two RBIs and Cullen McBride had two hits.

Staunton 10, Hillsboro 0

Staunton won the second game of a doubleheader behind a 12-hit attack and a four-run first inning.

Tallman had two hits, three runs and two RBIs and Bianco drove in two runs. Ray had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs. Staunton is 16-1 on the season, 7-0 in the conference.

Monday Softball

Hillsboro 5, Staunton 0

At Hillsboro, Analise Best and Rebecca Caldieraro had the only hits as Staunton fell at Hillsboro. Kai Hanner struck out 14 for Hillsboro, which stays atop the SCC standings unbeaten.

Gillespie 13, Lincolnwood 0

At Gillespie, Henrichs pitched a five-inning perfect game, striking out 11 as the Miners rolled.

Jarman had three hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs. Sarti doubled, singled twice and scored three runs. Henrichs and Clay also had two hits each. Henrichs drove in three runs, and Lexie Bussman had two RBIs.

New Berlin 14, North Mac 13

At New Berlin, the Pretzels rallied from a 10-2 deficit and a 13-11 deficit to win a wild thriller from North Mac.

The Panthers led 10-2 after three and a half, but New Berlin scored seven runs to get back in the game. It was 13-11 after a two-run seventh inning for North Mac, but New Berlin got three for the win.

Meador had two doubles, two homers, a single, four runs and three RBIs. Royer added three hits, including two doubles; Martin had two hits and two RBIs and Holly Horrell had two RBIs for North Mac.

Royer struck out 12 but took the loss for North Mac.