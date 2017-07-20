Area schools will feel pinch if education bill is not passed

Area schools will feel pinch if education bill

By Eric Becker

Senate Bill 1 has been on the minds of school superintendents throughout the state of Illinois. Many are fearful what might happen if once again the districts are not given the mandated money for education from the state of Illinois.

On Tuesday afternoon, several of them gathered at Brighton North Elementary School to voice opinions on why Govenor Bruce Rauner should sign into law Senate Bill 1 – with the needs of children as the number one reason.

Several schools face not opening school on time without this measure being passed – while others will be able to open, but how long they are able to stay open?

Community members and board members from AC Central, Alton, Bethalto Civic Memorial, Bunker Hill, Hardin Calhoun, Carlinville, Carrollton, Gillespie, Jerseyville, North Greene, Mt. Olive, Regional Office of Education #40, Region 3 Special Education Cooperative, Southwestern, Staunton and Waverly were on hand to lend support for the bill.

Civic Memorial even brought a bus of community leaders, parents, students to attend the press conference in support of the bill.

Speaking after the press conference, Dr. Becky Schuchman, Carlinville Superintendent of Schools, says her district will be able to open on time, but for how long before the dreaded ‘cuts’ will have to be made?

“Carlinville has cash on hand to be able to open doors for a majority of the year,” Schuchman said. “However, it would have a devastating cost to students. We would have to look at seriously reducing programs. To get to where are now, we’ve already had to reduce teachers, and class size has increased. This past year alone, we didn’t receive over $500,000 in categoricals from the state.”

The problem goes beyond doors not opening.

“It’s kids lives that are impacted,” said Schuchman. “We’d have to look at early childhood, things like that. All of those things would be impacted without any state revenue.”

If passed, Senate Bill 1 would be the first school funding overhaul that has passed both chambers of the state legislature in 20 years. Govenor Rauner has threatened to veto any bill that would give Chicago area schools more of an advantage. Rauner has said he has a plan that would be healthier for school districts.

Senate Bill 1 would mean no school district would lose any money of state or local resources and new funds would strategically invest toward the most underfunded schools. Without the bill being enacted, the state has no evidence-based formula and thus, no authority to expend those funds.

When asked why the superintendents support this bill over others being discussed, Southwestern Superintendent of Schools Brad Skeertich simply said, “There’s one bill after six years that has passed both the general assembly and the house and the senate. There’s one bill that treats all students the same, and there’s one bill that we’ve seen the numbers running verified by the ISBE. So that’s why we stand by Senate Bill 1.”

Staunton Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dan Cox was the lone county superintendent to speak at the press conference, echoing what many of the others before him had stated.

“At Staunton schools, we do not suffer from a spending problem, we suffer from a revenue problem as a result of operating schools under the most inequitable and inadequate funding system in the nation,” Cox said. “We’ve reduced our teaching staff by 19 percent resulting in elementary class sizes of 29 students per class, while junior high classes exceed 30 kids per class. Administrative staff has been reduced by 25 percent and support staff by 15 percent.”