Area prep sports: Gillespie girls open with 9-0 win

Area prep sports: Gillespie girls open with 9-0

GILLESPIE (March 22, 2018) – Gillespie has a new ace pitcher this year in the softball circle, and she opened the season in style.

Sydney Henrichs fanned 12 batters in pitching a three-hit shutout as the Miners opened the season wit a 9-0 home win over visiting Jersey Wednesday evening.

Henrichs went the distance, throwing 108 pitches, walking just one batter.

The Miners jumped out early, taking a 4-0 lead after one inning, and adding two runs in the third and three more in the fourth.

Mackenzie Kasarda and Rylee Jarman both homered for Gillespie. Kasarda drove in a pair of runs.

Ally Clay had two hits and four RBIs for the Miners, while Rylee Sarti scored three times.

Southwestern 15, Jersey 8

At Jerseyville, the Piasa Birds opened the season with a 21-hit attack in winning a slugfest from host Jersey Thursday.

Jersey led 3-0 after an inning, but 10 unanswered runs in the middle innings put the Piasa Birds up 10-3 in the fifth.

Jersey closed within 11-7 after six innings. Piasa Southwestern scored four more in the seventh to pull away.

Bri Roloff had four hits, drove in two and scored three runs for Southwestern. Sydney Baumgartner had a triple, two singles, two runs and four RBIs.

Bailee Nixon had a double, two singles and three RBIs, and Haley Edwards had two doubles, a single, two runs and three RBIs.

Mayci Wilderman had two doubles, a single, two runs and an RBI and Ashleigh Watts had two hits and an RBI.

Nixon pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and two earned runs while striking out three to get the win.

Gillespie 13, Morrisonville 2

At Morrisonville, the Lady Miners scored four runs in the first and six runs in the sixth, rolling to victory against the Mohawks.

Jarman had three hits, scored twice and drove in two runs. Sydney Bires had two RBIs; Clay had four hits, scored twice and drove in a pair for Gillespie.

Henrichs struck out 12 for the second straight start, allowing two runs on three hits to get the win.

North Mac 7, Lanphier 5

At Virden, North Mac’s softball team opened the season by beating Lanphier in its own tournament Friday afternoon.

Lanphier led 4-1 in the second but the Panthers outscored the Lions 6-1 the rest of the way, including a four-run third inning.

Erika Thoron had two hits; Gatlyn Etter had two hits and an RBI; Gracie Lechner had a single, double and two RBIs; Mallory Buhl scored twice for North Mac.

Lechner got the win, striking out five and walking five, allowing four hits over seven innings.

Columbia 7, Southwestern 2

Columbia 9, Southwestern 3

At Piasa, the Birds lost a softball doubleheader to the Eagles on Saturday.

In game one, Columbia scored three runs in the second and three more in the seventh inning.

Molly Novack homered for Southwestern, and Mayci Wilderman had a single and RBI.

Bailee Nixon struck out four and allowed five earned runs over seven innings.

In the nightcap, Columbia opened a 5-2 lead after three innings and then scored three more in the fifth to pull away.

Southwestern got two hits, including a double, and two runs from Megan Bailey. Nixon had two doubles and two RBIs. Sydney Baumgartner had a double, RBI and run scored.

Baumgartner struck out one and took the loss for Southwestern.

Baseball

Jersey 7, Gillespie 2

At Gillespie, Jersey scored six runs in the middle three innings, two each in the third, fourth and fifth innings, to fend off Gillespie in the Miners’ season opener.

The Miner runs came in the fifth inning, with Blaine Lancaster and Joey Carter driving in runs, scoring Frankie Barrett and Cameron Hailstone.

Gavin Brown and Ryan Reid saw time on the mound. Brown struck out four over four innings and Reid had one strikeout in three innings.

Jersey outhit Gillespie 15-5.

Lanphier 7, North Mac 1

At Virden, the Panther bats were stymied by Daniel McClung, who twirled a complete-game two-hitter for the Lions Wednesday.

North Mac got a single from Jake Little and a double from Lucas Brittenstein.

Lanphier led 3-1 before a four-run seventh pushed the game open in the Lions’ favor.

Little allowed three unearned runs over five innings, striking out four.

Grant Thoroman and Tyler Miller also pitched for North Mac (0-1).

Carrollton 8, Bunker Hill 4

At Bunker Hill, the Minutemen led 4-0 after two innings, but Carrollton rallied for eight unanswered runs Wednesday to win a non-conference game.

Devon Ralston had a double and two RBIs and Coy Sellars also had an RBI, single and run scored for Bunker Hill (0-1).

Triopia 10, GFNW 3

At Palmyra, the Tigers’ opener was spoiled by Concord Triopia Thursday.

GFNW led 2-1 after an inning and took that advantage to the fourth where Triopia scored four runs.

It led to nine unanswered runs until the Tigers scored a run in the seventh inning.

Devin Chaudoin had a single, triple and RBI. Jacob Lansaw and Hayden Lansaw each had two hits. Dylan Pohlman had a hit and RBI.

Bunker Hill 6, Dupo 5

At Bunker Hill, the Minutemen got a walkoff win in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Tigers in a conference contest Thursday.

Dupo led 1-0 until the fourth, then the Minutemen would take a 3-2 lead in the sixth, adding two more runs for a 5-2 advantage.

Dupo tied it with a three-run seventh.

Elijah Dannenbrink had two doubles, a single, run and two RBIs. Cole Kiffmeyer had two singles, a double and RBI and Jacob Weidner had two hits, two runs and an RBI for Bunker Hill (1-1).

Ralston struck out 10 over five and a third innings of relief to get the win for Bunker Hill.

Gillespie 9, Morrisonville 8

At Morrisonville, the Miners got a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to break a tie and win their first game of the year Friday.

The Mohawks had rallied from deficits of 6-2 and 8-4 to tie the game with four runs in the seventh.

Rylee Bernot had three hits, including two doubles, with an RBI and run scored. Reid, Lancaster and Hailstone added two hits each. Lancaster and Hailstone had doubles. Lancaster had two RBIs and Hailstone scored twice.

Trent Segarra also drove in two runs for Gillespie.

Ayden Madeline got the win and Adam Boeck the save for the Miners.

Harvest Academy 18, GFNW 1

Ottawa Marquette 12, GFNW 2

At Jacksonville, the Tigers participated in the Lenz Field tournament, losing a pair of games on Friday afternoon.

Elmhurst Harvest scored 11 runs in the first in rolling to an 18-1 win over the Tigers in the first game.

J.Lansaw had a double and RBI for the Tigers.

Game two had the Ottawa Marquette Crusaders cruising to victory.

GFNW led 1-0 when Marquette got six runs in the second, two runs in the third and three runs in the fourth to pull away.

J.Lansaw had two hits and RBI; H.Lansaw had an RBI and Blake Meyer had a double for Greenfield/Northwestern.

Columbia 9, Southwestern 7

Columbia 13, Southwestern 3

At Columbia, Southwestern’s baseball team opened the season Saturday losing a pair to the Eagles.

In the first game, a six-run fifth-inning gave Columbia a 9-2 lead.

The Birds scored five runs in the seventh to make it interesting, ultimately falling short.

Chase Stahl had two hits and two runs for Southwestern; Isaac Marshall had a double and RBI; Luke Golike had a single, double, run and RBI; Ryne Hanslow had two hits and Dakotah Corby had two RBIs.

Ben Lowis allowed three runs (one earned) over four innings, striking out five.

In game two, Columbia scored 10 runs in the bottom of the second to take command in a 13-3 victory.

For Southwestern, Eddie Bolin had two hits and two runs scored