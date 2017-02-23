Area men to enter Nokomis baseball hall of fame

Area men to enter Nokomis baseball hall of

The Bottomley, Ruffing, and Schalk Baseball Museum in Nokomis has announced it latest class of honorees into the Museum for 2017.

The six will be honored with a dinner on Sept. 9. Roger Kratochvil from Mt. Olive, Jason Isringhausen of the Cardinals, Gary Gaetti of the Minnesota Twins, Kirk Rueter a former pitcher with the Montreal Expos, Mick Fieldbinder originally from Nokomis, and WSMI radio personality Terry Todt were all named to the museum.

Kratochvil was a scout for the Cardinals for over 20 years, 1980 Illinois Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, and 1998 Eastern Illinois University Athletic Hall of Fame inductee. He taught and coached baseball at Mt. Olive High School for over 34 years. He also coached football and basketball. He was a four-year starting outfielder for Eastern, not making an error for over two years and held the RBI record for over 20 years. He was involved with education for over four decades and continues to serve kids as the only President of the Mt. Olive Schools Academic Foundation the last 21 years. Isringhausen saved over 300 games including 217 for the Cardinals, and played 16 major league seasons for five teams. He was from Brighton and played at Southwestern High School.

Gaetti was born in Centralia and played at Lakeland College. He played 10 years for the Twins as well as the Cardinals and Cubs.

He earned a World Series title with the Twins in 1987 beating the Cardinals.

Rueter graduated from Nashville High School and played four seasons with Montreal and 10 more with San Francisco. He amassed 130 career victories as a pitcher.

Fieldbinder grew up in Nokomis before moving to Rochester. He played five seasons of pro ball with the Brewers and Twins. He was a college pitching coach at Samford University and now referees full time in Division I basketball.

Todt is known by about everybody. He is from Raymond and is the radio voice of the area. He has been with WSMI radio for over 40 years and he is an outstanding fan of whatever team he is broadcasting.