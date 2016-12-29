Area girls teams roll on Day 1 of CHT

Area girls teams roll on Day 1 of

Day one of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament girls division produced no major surprises as the higher-seeded team rolled to first-day victories.

Nokomis defeated Greenfield/Northwestern 57-32 in a girls first-day matchup at the middle school gymnasium.

McKenna Simms scored eight of her team’s first nine points in a 9-0 run to start the game for Nokomis, including a three-pointer.

Greenfield/Northwestern got first quarter three-pointers from Kassidy Walters and Laiken Heavner but trailed 15-7 after a quarter.

Nokomis led 30-13 at the half and 43-26 through three quarters of play.

Walters led the Tigers with 16 points, including a pair of three-pointers. The Tigers were 10 of 29 from the field, seven of 15 at the foul line with 30 turnovers.

Nokomis got 12 points from Simms and 10 from Taylor Lohman. The Redskins were 16 of 54 from the field, 20 of 37 at the foul line with 11 turnovers.

Litchfield/Lwood 49, Bunker Hill 33

In the final girls game of the night, Abby Brockmeyer scored 28 points and the Purple Panthers improved to 12-1 by beating the Minutemaids.

Litchfield/Lincolnwood led 15-9 after a quarter and 30-20 by halftime. It was 43-22 through three quarters of play.

Brockmeyer made 10 of 11 free throws and nine field goals for her 28 points, inching closer to 2,000 career points.

Madelyn Allman had 11 points, while Ashley Dey and Mallory Schwegel had nine each for Bunker Hill (3-8).

Gillespie 75, Staunton 21

In the first game of the tournament, Karli Carr hit six three-pointers as Gillespie downed Staunton.

Carr finished with a game high 24-points for Gillespie (4-6), which led 19-9 after a quarter, 39-13 at the half and 61-16 through three quarters.

Amanda Schmidt added 19 points for Gillespie; Abbie Barber had 14 and Paige Niemeyer 11.

Staunton (0-9) was led by Ashleigh Painter with 15 points, including three long-range bombs.

At Lebanon

Southwestern and Mt. Olive competed in first-round play at the Lebanon tournament on Monday afternoon.

Columbia defeated Southwestern 52-20 in the second game of the tournament.

Mt. Olive played in the fourth game, and easily disposed of Steeleville, 56-12.

The Wildcats were led by Jill Niehaus with 22 points and seven rebounds. Brianna Henke added 11 points, and Courtney Kernich had six steals. Zoe Murphy added nine points and five steals, with four rebounds.

At Riverton

North Mac faced Williamsville in Day One of the holiday tournament in Riverton.

The Bullets won the battle of Sangamo Conference schools, 50-28.

Hannah Tomasko had 11 points for North Mac, while Bailey Stauffer had eight points.