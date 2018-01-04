Area girls: Staunton third at tourney

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 4, 2018) – Staunton bounced back from a tough loss against Carlinville to finish third at the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Friday night.

The Bulldogs defeated Bunker Hill 59-47 to take third place.

Savannah Bruhn scored 20 points for the Bulldogs before being injured. Abby Scanzoni added 16 points for Staunton.

The Bulldogs led 14-12 after a quarter, 31-23 at half and 49-36 through three quarters.

Mallory Schwegel scored 18 points for Bunker Hill.

Gillespie 56, Greenfield/NW 21

In the fifth place game, Gillespie led from start to finish in dismantling the Tigers Friday afternoon.

The Miners led 15-3 after a quarter and 24-11 at the break. It was 43-19 through three quarters.

Paige Niemeyer had 15 points and Rylee Jarman added 10 for Gillespie. Kassidy Walters and Payton Knapp each had six points for Greenfield/Northwestern. Walters left the game late in the third quarter after a hard fall to the floor and did not return.

Litchfield 45, East Alton-WR 29

In the seventh place game, Lizzy Luttrell scored 15 points as the Purple Panthers salvaged a win in the tournament, despite ending a seven-year run as the tournament champions.

Litchfield led 11-3 after a quarter and 24-9 at the break.

EAWR was led by Kayla Brantley’s seven points.

Thursday games

Nokomis 30, Litchfield 27

The Redskins earned a spot in the title game, holding off Litchfield Thursday night. Nokomis led 9-7, 16-13 and 24-17 at the quarter breaks.

Alyssa Huber had 11 points for Nokomis. Luttrell had 12 points for the Purple Panthers.

Greenfield/NW 50, EAWR 33

Laiken Heavner had 12 points on four three-point makes in the Tigers win over East Alton-Wood River Thursday.

The Tigers jumped out 20-10 after a quarter and 32-16 at the half en route to the win. Walters added 11 and Carly McAdams had 10 for the Tigers.

Brantley paced EAWR with 12 points.

Bunker Hill 61, Gillespie 49

The Minutemaids pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Miners, advancing to the third place game.

Gillespie jumped out to an early lead of 12-4 and 14-8 after a quarter. Bunker Hill took a 30-25 halftime lead and 45-41 lead to the fourth quarter.

Schwegel scored 25 points for the Minutemaids, including nine of 13 free throws. Haley Burris added 15 as Bunker Hill made 23 of 45 from the field, 13 of 19 at the foul line despite 25 turnovers.

Gillespie, 21 of 76 from the field and five of six at the foul line with 15 turnovers, was led by Niemeyer’s 19 points.

Wednesday’s games

Bunker Hill 47, Litchfield 42

Dey set a tournament record by making seven three-pointers, finishing with 21 points as the Minutemaids held off the Purple Panthers.

Schwegel added 14 for the MInutemaids, which trailed 19-11 after a quarter and 28-22 at halftime. But the Bunker Hill team outscored Litchfield 25-14 in the second half.

Luttrell had 22 points for Litchfield.

Nokomis 45, Gillespie 41

Gillespie led by one at the half but could not overcome the Redskins in the second half as Nokomis held on for the win.

McKenna Sanders had 12 points and Taylor Lohmann 11 for the Redskins. Niemeyer had a game-high 17 points for Gillespie.

Staunton 67, Greenfield/NW 62

Scanzoni scored 20 points as Staunton beat Greenfield/Northwestern in a pool play game Wednesday afternoon.

Staunton started strong, leading 17-7 early and 17-10 after a quarter. The lead grew to 37-23 at halftime and 53-39 entering the fourth quarter.

Scanzoni kept the Bulldogs ahead with a pair of putbacks at 60-47 early in the fourth, but the Tigers rallied.

Led by Walters who had 12 points in the final quarter, they got within 66-62 with 34 seconds left, but got no closer.

Walters had 30 points; L.Heavner had 12 and Jessa Vetter 10 for the Tigers, 21 of 67 from the field, 12 of 15 at the foul line with 13 turnovers.

Bruhn added 15 points; Ashleigh Painter 13 and Rebecca Caldieraro 11 for the Bulldogs, 24 of 58 from the field, 11 of 23 at the foul line with 19 turnovers.

North Mac suffers three losses at Riverton

The North Mac girls’ basketball team went zero for three in games played at the Riverton Hawk Center this week in tournament play.

After two losses Tuesday, the Panthers lost to Warrensburg-Latham Thursday afternoon by a 54-46 count.

North Mac took a 38-33 lead to the fourth quarter but the Cardinals outscored the Panthers 21-8 over the final eight minutes.

Cailyn Martin had 15 points, while Brooke Meador and Sophie Starks each added nine points. They made 21 of 27 at the foul line.

—

Southwestern lost a pair of games to complete play in the Lebanon Holiday tournament.

After a round one win, the Birds met the host Greyhounds on Wednesday night, losing by 45-21 count.

Lebanon led 15-4 after a quarter. Bailey Weible had 10 points to lead the Piasa Birds, making all six of her free throws. Southwestern was nine of 12 at the foul line.

Thursday, the Birds were deep fried by Columbia 45-31.

Columbia opened a 25-15 halftime lead.

Molly Novack had 16 points for the Birds, including three long-range bombs and five of six at the foul line.

Members of the girls’ all-tournament team from the Carlinville Holiday Tournament, from left, include Mallory Schwegel of Bunker Hill; Paige Niemeyer of Gillespie; Abby Scanzoni of Staunton-Mt. Olive; Alyssa Huber and McKenna Sanders of Nokomis; and Sydney Bates and Rachel Olroyd of Carlinville. Not pictured: Greenfield-Northwestern’s Kassidy Walters.