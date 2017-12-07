Area girls: Mix wins it for Gillespie

GILLESPIE (Dec. 7, 2017) – Mackenzie Mix hit a game-winning three-point shot with less than 10 seconds left as Gillespie rallied past Vandalia 34-33 Thursday night.

The Miners (3-3, 2-0 SCC) were ahead 16-15 at the half but trailed 33-31 late until Mix hit the game-winner to keep the Vandals winless.

Paige Niemeyer had 15 points for Gillespie and Karli Carr had nine points.

Carrollton 54, GFNW 49 ot

At Greenfield, the Hawks led by five after three but were forced into overtime by the Tigers.

Greenfield/Northwestern could not hang on as the Hawks outscored the Tigers 11-6 in the extra four minutes. GFNW suffered its first loss in five games, dropping to 1-1 in conference play.

Kassidy Walters had 25 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, while Macy Walker had four steals for GFNW. Haylei Schaaf and Laiken Heavner each had eight points.

Bunker Hill 59, Roxana 53 ot

At Bunker Hill, the Shells rallied in the second half to force overtime, but the Minutemaids prevailed with a 10-4 run over the extra four minutes.

Bunker Hill led 28-18 at the half but were outscored 20-10 by the Shells in the third quarter to tie the game.

Mallory Schwegel had 26 points, while Ashley Dey had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Olivia Mellenthin had six points and nine rebounds for Bunker Hill (2-2).

Staunton 53, Litchfield 38

At Litchfield, the Bulldogs won their third straight Friday night, toppling the host Purple Panthers behind a quick start.

Staunton (3-2, 1-1 SCC) led 21-9 after a quarter and 27-15 at the half. It was 39-23 through three quarters.

Ashleigh Painter had 15 points, including three long-range bombs for the Bulldogs. Savannah Bruhn added 11 points and four steals. Mackenzie Foster had eight points and 10 rebounds. Abby Scanzoni had eight points. Erica Birdsell and Rebecca Caldieraro each had three assists.

Staunton 49, Roxana 43

At Staunton, the Bulldogs won a Monday conference game from Roxana, coming from behind in the fourth quarter.

Staunton (4-2, 2-1) led 30-23 at half but fell behind 37-36 entering the fourth quarter.

Scanzoni scored 22 points on 11 of 18 shooting, and added 16 rebounds, 10 offensive. Bruhn had 12 points and four steals.

Routt 46, Greenfield/NW 43

At Jacksonville, Walters had 24 points but the Tigers were defeated as Routt rallied for a win to stay undefeated.