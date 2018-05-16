Area girls help team in state competition

Area girls help team in state competition

LITCHFIELD (May 17, 2018) – The Midwest Royals All Star Competitive cheerleading squads attended State Competition on Sunday, May 6 and came home with multiple awards and championships.

The Midwest Royals all star program is a cheer and tumbling gym located in Litchfield, with athletes ranging from ages two to 18. The Royals offer competitive and non competitive classes, and are open all year round.

The Royals will perform May 20th at Nationals in Springfield.

The Mini Crystals team placed third; Junior Emeralds were second and the Senior Sapphir3 squad was state champions.

Individually, In tiny jump, Makenzie Hendricks was eighth. In Mini, Madison Hendricks was a state champion.

Youth Jump Kendall Stewart was a state champion. In Junior jump Isaiah Farmer was fifth.

In Tiny 1 solo, Makenzie H was a state champion. In Mini 1 solo Graylin Michaelis was a state champion

In Mini 3 solo Hailey Green was a state champion; and in Youth 3 solo Madison Mix was a state champion.

Crystals, Emeralds, and Sapphir3 photographed above: Maya Estell, Alyssa Lohman, Kendall Stewart, Kinleigh Entrikin, Adia Melchert, Dotti Young, Sami Hanson, Rylie Mix, Jillian Baum, Isabella Steiner, Isaiah Farmer, Katie Taylor, Sarah Boucher, Hailey Green, Madison Mix, Jenna Shell, Madison Hendricks, Tilly Fergurson, Paityn Buzick, Katie Case, Madison Durston, and Ady Fergurson.