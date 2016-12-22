Area girls: Cavies win at Greenville in comeback fashion

Area girls: Cavies win at Greenville in comeback

Never an easy place to play, the Carlinville girls basketball team fell behind by five at halftime Thursday night at Greenville.

But the second half saw the offense come alive, and Carlinville rallied for a 45-43 win over the Comets, winning their fourth straight game and equaling last year’s win total.

The Cavies (8-4, 4-1 South Central) trailed 10-8 after one quarter and 20-15 at the half. They outscored the Comets 17-11 to take a 32-31 lead entering the fourth quarter.

A 13-12 fourth quarter enabled the Cavies to win by two.

Sydney Cania scored 13 points; Lydia Albertine added nine points; Emma Griffith eight; Grace Zachary seven; Sydney Bates six and Rachel Olroyd two.

Cania made five of seven shots from the field, including three of four three-point attempts. Albertine was three of four shooting from the field, including a three-point make.

Overall the Cavaliers were 17 of 36 from the field and seven of 16 at the foul line with just six turnovers.

Bates finished with seven rebounds, while Olroyd had three assists and five steals. Zachary added six rebounds.

Greenville (6-3, 2-1) got 14 points from Ally Cantrill and 11 from Taylor Snow in a losing cause.

Carlinville vs. Staunton

Saturday’s scheduled game between Carlinville and Staunton at the Big House on West Main St. was postponed due to inclement weather and road conditions.

The game will be made up on Monday, Jan. 2 beginning at 5 p.m. with the JV game.

Other Saturday games postponed, with no makeup dates announced, were Gillespie at Pana; Hillsboro at Litchfield; Porta at North Mac and Greenfield/Northwestern at Brown County. Monday’s North Mac at South County game also was postponed.

Mt. Olive 80, GFNW 42

At Palmyra, Zoe Murphy scored career-point number 1,000 for the Wildcats Thursday night as the Mt. Olive girls once again scored 80 points in a big road win over the Greenfield/Northwestern Tigers.

Mt. Olive (12-1) has scored 80-plus points five times this season, including the last three games. The Wildcats have won 11 straight games.

Murphy had 21 points but Jill Niehaus had 31 to lead Mt. Olive. Brianna Henke added 12 points.

Mt. Olive led 17-7 after one quarter, 37-26 at the half and 65-32 through three quarters.

GFNW (1-7) got 16 points from Kassidy Walters and 13 from Lydia Dieterich.

Nokomis 57, Staunton 25

At Staunton, the Bulldogs fell to 0-9 with a non-conference home loss to the Redskins Thursday.

Ashleigh Painter had nine points and Mackenzie Foster added seven for the Bulldogs.

Taylor Lohman had 19 points for Nokomis.

North Mac 55, Pawnee 53

At Pawnee, the Panthers rallied past the Indians as Bailey Stauffer scored 17 points and Cailynn Martin 18 for North Mac (5-3).

Monday’s Games

Litchfield 53, Gillespie 29

At Litchfield, Abby Brockmeyer scored 37 points, making 17 field goals in the Purple Panthers South Central win over Gillespie.

Brockmeyer’s point total and field goal total was more than the Gillespie team combined. Gillespie fell to 3-6, 2-2 in the conference, while Litchfield/Lincolnwood is 10-1, 4-0.

Karli Karr had nine points for Gillespie, seven of which came in the second half. Amanda Schmidt added eight points.

Litchfield led 10-4, 23-13 and 38-21 at the quarter breaks.

Brockmeyer also broke the school record for career points at Litchfield, surpassing Ann Pluhm’s 1982-85 total of 1,911. Brockmeyer now has 1,914 points for her career. She’s heading to SIU-Carbondale to play basketball next season.