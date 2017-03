Update: Cavies varsity baseball postponed

Due to inclement weather, Thursday’s home opener for the Carlinville softball team, and the JV baseball game, both out at Loveless Park, have been postponed.

No makeup dates have been announced.

The varsity baseball game between Nokomis and Carlinville at the CHS baseball field has now been postponed as of 1:05 p.m.

Carlinville’s girls soccer game at Staunton set for 5 p.m. is still scheduled to take place as well.