Area football teams seek playoff berths in 2017
BUNKER HILL (Aug. 24, 2017) – It’s the only sport where you have to earn your right to play past the regular season.
High school football returns this weekend, with all seven area teams looking to play past week nine into late October or even early November.
Macoupin County schools had North Mac and Carlinville each make deep playoff runs last year, with the Cavaliers making it to the championship game of Class 3A, eliminating North Mac in the semifinals.
Greenfield/Northwestern also made a playoff appearance as well in 2016.
South Mac Chargers
Two schools have combined resources for a common goal of having a successful gridiron program.
The newly formed South Mac Chargers, made up of players from Bunker Hill and South Mac, make their debut this fall.
Head coach Brian Borkowski served as head coach for one year at Southwestern. He now inherits a group of Chargers eager to get going.
There are 40 players in the program, nearly doubled what either school could have produced the past few years.
Key returners include Quentin Kosowski, a quarterback/safety; Damin Jones, fullback/defensive lineman; Steven Lebro, fullback/outside linebacker; Johnny Darrah, tailback/inside linebacker; Nick DeVries, wide receiver/outside linebacker; Bryce Parrish, wide receiver/inside linebacker; Justin Osmoe, offensive/defensive lineman; and Joey Stephens, offensive lineman/outside linebacker.
Borkowski says that Kosowski and Braden Morris are having a close battle for starting quarterback. Max Schwab and Kyle Heflin, new to the varsity offensive line, are playing well and Trent Bertelsmann is starting at corner back for the first time.
“We are very excited about our underclass – the numbers have been great and we have some very good athletes,” said Borkowski. “Combining both programs allows us to have depth at positions and field a JV team.”
South Mac opens at Trenton Wesclin on Friday night.
“We have a tough game one against Trenton Wesclin,” said Borkowski. “Coach Johns is a Hall of Fame head coach and his teams are always well prepared and well coached. It will be a great test to see how we stack up.”
The name, the logo, everything is new as South Mac emerges onto the high school football scene in the county.
“As a brand-new program, everything is new,” Borkowski said. “We have worked hard all summer to install and brand new offense and defense.”
Southwestern Piasa Birds
The Piasa Birds enter the season off a 4-5 campaign in 2016, missing out on a winning record and possible playoff berth by one game.
Aaron Fricke is at the helm of the Piasa Birds for the fourth year, hoping to get the team over the hump in the battle-tested South Central Conference.
“We lost a large group of seniors, but return a good amount of our starting core – seven starters on offense and six on defense,” said Fricke. “We have worked very hard on improving our defense. We have hired an outstanding defensive coordinator, Trent Morgan. So we are really hoping to have success there.”
The Piasa Birds return senior quarterback Caleb Robinson, just 300 yards shy of the school record for career passing yardage.
Dakotah Corby, a senior wide receiver/defensive back and Tanny Whipps, wide receiver/free safety senior will be leaders in the defensive secondary.
Jacob Simmons, a senior, anchors the offensive line at center and Mike Adams also brings experience to the defensive line, as a senior.
Sophomores Trever Seets, Marcus Zurheide and senior Jack Little give Robinson and the passing game some big targets to pass the ball.
“They are all over six-feet-one inch, which gives Caleb some big reliable targets,” said Fricke. “They all have above average speed as well.”
Southwestern also returns two starting juniors on the offensive line in left tackle Jacob Bellitto and right tackle Collin Albert. Colton Bachman, second leading tackler from last year, returns at strong safety.
Fricke expects Vandalia and Pana to be tough in the conference this year, although there are many great teams and coaches, it’s hard to predict, he said.
Gillespie Miners
New head coach Jake Bilbruck leads the Miners into battle, hoping to improve upon a 3-6 season in 2016.
“I am looking forward to seeing how our youthful team will handle the varsity competition,” Bilbruck said. “We need to sharpen up everything each week.”
Key returners for Gillespie include Trae Hall, middle linebacker/offensive line; Nick Spencer, lineman; Blaine Fritz, wide receiver/safety; Trent Clelland, lineman and Dominic Maykopet, running back/defensive line.
Top newcomers include Foli Seferi, lineman; Joe Carter, quarterback/linebacker; Dom Taylor, running back, defensive back; Anthony Kravanya, running back/linebacker; Frank Barrett, wide receiver/linebacker; Adam Boeck, running back/linebacker and Grant Stinnett, wide receiver/defensive back.
“The whole conference is tough every season,” Bilbruck says. “There is no weeks off for us in the SCC.”