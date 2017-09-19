Area farmers head to the fields as the 2017 harvest begins

Area farmers head to the fields as the

Area farmers are heading to the fields this week as corn and soybeans mature.

The USDA Crop Progress and Condition report for the week ending Sept. 17 shows some differences from last year at this time. Overall, precipitation is at 0.78 inches below normal with just a 0.07 average throughout the state.

In Illinois, only 39 percent of corn is mature, compared to 60 percent at this time last year; 5 percent of the corn throughout the state has been harvested. 79 percent of corn is rated as fair or good.

78 percent of soybeans throughout the state have a fair or good rating with 58 percent listed as mature. The five year average for this time of year is 47 percent being mature.

In the majority of the state, corn harvest has just begun and southern counties have harvested about 25 percent of their corn crops. While there is no listing yet for harvested soybeans, several farmers began harvesting in the area this week.

Rain has been sparse for the past week throughout the state and temperatures averaged a mild 68 degrees mild, but stayed within a degree or two of normal.