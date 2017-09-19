Area farmers head to the fields as the 2017 harvest begins

Area farmers head to the fields as the

Area farmers are heading to the fields this week as corn and soybeans mature.

The USDA Crop Progress and Condition report for the week ending Sept. 17 shows some differences from last year at this time.  Overall, precipitation is at 0.78 inches below normal with just a 0.07 average throughout the state.

In Illinois, only 39 percent of corn is mature, compared to 60 percent at this time last year; 5 percent of the corn throughout the state has been harvested.  79 percent of corn is rated as fair or good.

78 percent of soybeans throughout the state have a fair or good rating with 58 percent listed as mature.  The five year average for this time of year is 47 percent being mature.

In the majority of the state, corn harvest has just begun and southern counties have harvested about 25 percent of their corn crops. While there is no listing yet for harvested soybeans, several farmers began harvesting in the area this week.

Rain has been sparse for the past week throughout the state and temperatures averaged a mild 68 degrees mild, but stayed within a degree or two of normal.

Macoupin County farmers head to the fields for the 2017 harvest.

 

Share

186 10:30AM 0 articles, Homepage Slider

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

1 day ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

A nice season for the Carlinville Middle School Junior Cavies baseball team, ended today in the regional championship to a tough Glenwood team. Still, at 13-5 and in just the third year as a program, the team made great strides this year! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

1 day ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Some are bothered by those who are always late. Others can't stand slow walkers or people who go through the 20-items-or-less line with 22 items.

TALK TO US: What is your pet peeve?

(Please try to keep it to one. We only have room for 10-15 words.) ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

1 day ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Carlinville at Pana - Friday, Sept. 16 photos. Final - CHS 55, Pana 39. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

4 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat shared Macoupin County Sheriffs Office's post. ... See MoreSee Less

On August 10th 2017 the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department responded to the 12000 block of Catholic Springs Road Bunker Hill Illinois in reference to a residential burglary that had occurred the pri...

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share