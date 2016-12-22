Area boys: Southwestern defeats Jersey in lone game over weekend

Area boys: Southwestern defeats Jersey in lone game

Boys basketball games in the county were put on weather alert this weekend.

Due to extreme icy conditions and cold weather zapping the Macoupin County region, most of Friday and Saturday’s boys basketball games were postponed due to the weather.

That included the Carlinville Cavaliers at Pana on Saturday evening. That game has been rescheduled for Jan. 28 in Pana.

Also postponed was Greenville at Gillespie; Metro East at Bunker Hill from Friday night, both games makeups have not been announced.

Saturday’s Metro East Lutheran at Greenville game was postponed, and Hillsboro at South County in the Jacksonville Shootout was canceled.

Vandalia played Cumberland Saturday in the St. Elmo tournament, winning 67-61 to advance to the championship game. That game was rescheduled for Wednesday evening due to the inclement weather.

Other Friday games postponed with announced makeup dates included Pana at Staunton, moved to Jan. 6; Mt. Olive at Nokomis, moved to Dec. 19 and North Mac at New Berlin, moved to Dec. 22.

The junior high boys basketball game between Greenfield and Carlinville scheduled for Saturday was postponed, as were the men’s and women’s basketball games at Blackburn College. No makeup dates have been determined.

Southwestern 63, Jersey 60

At Jerseyville, the lone local team to get a game in this weekend was the Southwestern Piasa Birds, who went on the road Friday and won at Jersey, 63-60 in non-conference action.

The Birds improved to 6-3 with the win.

Southwestern took the lead at 19-14 after one quarter and 38-27 at the half.

Jersey got back in the game in the second half, getting within 48-44 after three quarters.

The Birds made 24 of 40 from the field and nine of 13 at the free throw line.

Collin Baumgartner made nine of 10 from the field and finished with a team-high 21 points for the Birds. Justin Bailey added 12 points; Caden Heyen had 11 points and Ben Lowis had 10 points. Dylan Green added seven points.

Lowis added seven rebounds and two steals. Robinson had six assists, while Heyen had three assists. Green finished with five assists.

Thursday

GFNW 33, Mt. Olive 32

At Greenfield, the Tigers edged the Wildcats in an area non-conference clash, 33-32.

The Tigers gained their second win of the season (2-5), while Mt. Olive dropped to 2-6 on the season.

Monday

Nokomis 70, Mt. Olive 28

At Nokomis, Ethan Swenson led the Wildcats with 10 points, but the team lost their Prairie State Conference opener at Nokomis Monday night.

Nokomis led 14-8 after a quarter and 38-12 at the half. It was 58-22 through three quarters.

Joey Baum added eight points for Mt. Olive (2-7, 0-1).