Area ball report: Gillespie wins at Pana

4 20 17

Baseball

Gillespie 7, Pana 3

At Pana, the Miners scored the first seven runs en route to a South Central Conference win at Pana Wednesday afternoon.

Adam Boeck drove in four runs with two hits. Rylee Bernot scored three runs. Joey Carter added two hits and Nick Jarman scored twice.

Bernot got the win, striking out eight over four innings, allowing just two hits and one run.

Metro East Luth. 4, Mt. Olive 0

At Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran shutout Mt. Olive in a conference matchup Wednesday afternoon.

The Wildcats were held to three hits, a double by Bryce Parish, and singles by Joe Baum and Daniel Burns.

Caden Monke threw five innings, striking out 13, walking six and allowing two earned runs on three hits.

MEL scored twice in the fourth and two more in the sixth.

Bunker Hill 7, Staunton 3

At Staunton, the Minutemen salvaged a split of a home-and-home with the Bulldogs, winning on the road on Thursday afternoon.

Staunton trailed 3-0 until a three-run fifth tied the game. Bunker Hill scored four times in the sixth to take the lead for good.

Elijah Dannenbrink had three hits, including a double and triple, and scored three runs for the Minutemen. Chase Williams added two hits and two runs scored.

Stormy Coffman struck out seven in picking up the complete game three-hit win for the Minutemen.

For Staunton, Marcus Karl had a double and RBI, and Eric Hasquin also doubled. Cullen McBride had a single, and Devin Ray had a double, run and RBI. Blaine Bloemker had an RBI.

GFNW 16, Pleasant Hill 15

At Greenfield, the Tigers rallied from a huge deficit and got a walkoff run in the seventh to beat the Wolves Thursday.

Pleasant Hill led 8-3 in the third and 15-8 entering the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Tigers then tied the game with a seven-run sixth, and won it in the seventh.

Wade Stuart had three singles, two runs and five RBIs for GFNW. Devin Chaudoin had a double, two singles, two runs and two RBIs. Levi Stuart had a hit and two RBIs; Cole Arnett had a double, two runs and two RBIs; Matt Walker had a double, RBI and four runs scored and Josh Bone had a hit and two runs. Hayden Lansaw had a single, double, run and RBI and Zane Thompson had two hits.

Chaudoin picked up the win for the Tigers.

Civic Memorial 8, Southwestern 1

At Sauget, Civic Memorial beat Southwestern in a baseball game played at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

Southwestern took a 1-0 lead to the fifth inning, but the Eagles scored six times in the fifth and twice more in the sixth inning.

Eddie Bolin had two hits and an RBI for Southwestern.

Southwestern 3, Roxana 1

At Piasa, the Birds scored single runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings, and got solid pitching for a SCC win over Roxana Friday afternoon.

Collin Baumgartner struck out 16 and allowed just three hits and an unearned run in going the distance for the Piasa Birds. Luke Golike had a single, double and run, while Ben Lowis had a single and RBI for the Piasa Birds.

Staunton 8, Vandalia 6

At Vandalia, Staunton picked up a big conference win on the road, rallying in the fifth inning to get the win.

It was a 3-3 tie through one inning and 5-5 entering the fifth when the Bulldogs scored three times and took a lead of 8-5, holding on to get the win.

Ray homered and drove in two runs for Staunton, while Blaine Bloemaker also had two RBIs. Austin Tallman had two hits, and Griffin Bianco had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Ray got the win pitching three and a third innings, allowing five runs and striking out four. McBride picked up the save with three and two-third innings of relief, striking out two.

Gillespie 6, Jacksonville Routt 4

At the Beardstown tournament, Gillespie went a perfect 3-0 to win the tourney, including a pair of wins Friday.

The Miners took down Jacksonville Routt 6-4, jumping out to a 6-0 lead and holding on as Routt got four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Dylan Roberts got the win, going six innings. Tate Wargo got the save with one inning of relief.

Carter had two hits and two runs, while Jarman had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Boeck drove in two runs, and Daniel Dobrino had two hits.

Gillespie scored six runs in the third and beat the host Beardstown team 10-0 on Friday.

Boeck had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, and Dobrino drove in three runs. Bernot had two hits and two runs with an RBI, and Jarman singled, doubled, scored twice and drove home a run.

Wargo struck out four over four innings of one-hit ball.

Southwestern 13, Greenville 3

At the Greenville Cluster, Southwestern split a pair of games, beating the conference-rival Comets 13-3.

Southwestern had a five-run third and a four-run seventh inning to pull away.

Bolin drove in four runs with a double, two singles and two runs scored. Troy Evans, Baumgartner and Ryne Hanslow all had two RBIs and two hits each. Evans, Baumgartner, Hanslow and Lowis hit doubles.

Hanslow got the win, striking out three in a complete-game seven hitter.

Freeburg 12, Southwestern 5

In game two Saturday, Freeburg got five runs in each of the first two innings, rolling to a win over the Piasa Birds.

Lowis had three hits for Southwestern, with Brock Seymour adding two hits. Jack Little scored twice.

Staunton 14, North Mac 1

Saturday’s cluster at Staunton had the Bulldogs blasting the North Mac Panthers behind a five-run first inning and a seven-run fifth inning.

Marcus Karl doubled twice and singled, driving in a run, and Nick Yates had a single, double and two RBIs. Bloemaker had three hits and four RBIs. McBride had a pair of RBIs and two runs and Ryan Best also scored twice.

Best struck out five and got the win with a four-hitter.

Grant Graham had a hit and run scored for the Panthers.

Gillespie 4, Pleasant Plains 3

At Beardstown, the Miners captured the tournament title by edging Pleasant Plains 4-3.

Plains led 2-1 after four but the Miners scored three runs in the sixth and held on for the win.

Bernot doubled, tripled and drove in all four of the Miner runs while scoring a run. Carter had two hits. Gillespie had just four hits total.

Trevor Fredericks struck out three in pitching a complete-game seven-hitter for the Miners.

New Berlin 11, GFNW 0

At New Berlin, the Tigers were defeated Saturday, as the Pretzels scored six runs in the third inning.

Lansaw and Matt Walker had the lone hits for GFNW.

GFNW 15, Brussels 5

At Greenfield, the Tigers overcame a 5-3 deficit in the third by scoring 12 unanswered runs in a victory Monday afternoon.

The Tigers scored five in the third, four in the fourth and three in the sixth inning.

Arnett missed the cycle by a single, hitting a double, triple, home run with three runs and four RBIs. Thompson had three hits and three RBIs. Lansaw had two hits and four RBIs, while Walker also homered and had two RBIs.

Staunton 5, Gillespie 4 (10)

At Staunton, the Bulldogs got a walkoff win over Gillespie by scoring a run in the 10th.

Staunton led 4-1 but Gillespie tied it with a three-run sixth inning.

Tallman drove in two runs with two doubles. Bianco and Best also had tow hits each.

Jarman had two hits and an RBI, while Bernot also had two hits and an RBI for Gillespie (8-4).

Softball

Gillespie 8, Pana 2

At Pana, the Miners opened an 8-0 lead with three two-run frames, and rolled past the Panthers Wednesday afternoon.

Addison Bryant tripled, singled twice and drove in two runs for the Miners, while Mackenzie Kasarda tripled twice, singled, drove in two runs and scored three runs.

Rylee Sarti added three hits and two RBIs; Ally Bires had a single, two doubles and two RBIs; and Sydney Henrichs had two hits for Gillespie.

Bryant struck out 16 and pitched a two-hitter, allowing two runs.

Bunker Hill 5, Staunton 3

At Bunker Hill, the Minutemaids overcame a pair of deficits to nip the Bulldogs on Thursday.

Staunton led 2-0 in the first but the Maids tied it with two in the third.

Both teams scored a run in the fifth, with Bunker Hill getting two in the sixth inning.

Natalie Gusewelle had a single, double and RBI, while Madelyn Legendre had a sing and double. Savannah Welch had a single, run and RBI. Grace Nichols and Madisen Bertels also hit doubles.

Nichols allowed eight hits and four earned runs, striking out five over seven innings but took the loss.

Southwestern 4, Carrollton 1

At Carrollton, the Piasa Birds earned a non-conference win on Thursday to continue a nice streak of play.

Southwestern scored two runs in the third to break a 1-1 tie.

Mayci Wilderman had three hits, a run and RBI. Haley Edwards singled, doubled twice and drove in a run. Molly Novack had a hit and two RBIs, and Bailee Nixon added two hits.

Four pitchers led the Piasa Birds, with Nixon striking out five in two innings.

Staunton 15, Vandalia 1

At Vandalia, the Bulldogs scored four runs in the first, a run in the second, three in the third and seven in the fifth innings, rolling to a SCC victory Friday afternoon.

Kaleigh Pirok had two doubles, two runs and three RBIs, while Marcy McCalla had two singles, a triple and two RBIs. Nichols had two runs and two RBIs, and Gusewelle had two hits and two runs. Legendre had a double and two RBIs, and Ashleigh Painter had two hits and two RBIs.

Nichols struck out seven and pitched a two-hitter for Staunton.

Carrollton 12-19, GFNW 0-7

At Carrollton, the Tigers lost a pair to the Hawks in a conference makeup doubleheader Friday.

GFNW lost the first game 12-0 but got some offense going in the second, losing 19-7. The Tigers had all seven of their runs come in the third inning to take a 7-4 lead.

Carrollton had a seven-run seventh to pull away.

Taylor Schramm had two hits in the second game, with a run; Kaitlyn Martin drove in three runs.

GFNW 13, New Berlin 9

At New Berlin, the Tigers bounced back on Saturday to win a high-scoring affair with the Pretzels.

GFNW had a four-run second, five-run fifth and three-run sixth.

Haley Vetter got the win. Schramm went three for five with three RBIs. Kassidy Walters was three for five with an RBI; Peyton Arnett two for four, two RBIs; Megan Jones two for five, three RBIs and Madison Brehum two for five, two RBIs.

Marquette 2, Gillespie 0 (10)

At Gillespie, the Miners lost a home makeup game with Marquette Catholic Saturday.

Bryant struck out 12 and had all four of the Miners hits. Marquette got two in the 10th inning to win it.

Gillespie 14, Staunton 1

At Staunton, the Miners scored eight runs in the seventh to beat Staunton in a conference contest Monday.

Bryant and Sarti both homered. Both had three hits, with Sarti driving in three runs. Henrichs had three hits and three RBIs.

McCalla hit a double, and also homered in the third inning for Staunton. Bryant struck out 13 on the mound for Gillespie (14-3).