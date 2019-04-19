Arden showcases egg making hobby

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Easter season has always been a special time of the year for Sawyerville resident, Harry Arden.

Arden, 90, has been engaging in a unique hobby of handblowing Easter eggs for over 80 years. Although he has spent his entire life as a United States citizen, Arden originates from a Ukrainian background along with his wife, Millie.

Painting eggs is a traditional spring activity, but Arden’s style is from an ancient ritual that has been passed down for many generations. Rather than using a paintbrush to liven up the exterior while leaving the insides unattended, Arden carefully inserts needles into the tip of the egg to remove the interior and dry it out – thus leaving only the outer shell and making it into an antique that feels like it is made of light plastic.

“This goes back to the time before Christ. This started as a Pagan art. Russians were fascinated by an egg because it looked like a miracle. You could break it and see a yolk or white, but if you left it under a hen you’ve got another chicken – a live chick. So, they would put special designs on these things and put them out in the field so they would have great crops. If a couple was getting married, they would be given an egg as a fraternity symbol to help them along. Then, when the Russians were taught religion from Greeks, they learned of the resurrection of Christ – which is also a miracle. So, they started coloring these eggs for Easter,” explained H. Arden.

Arden spent his working career in the field of electrical engineering, which helped him in creating sharp, accurate and symmetrical designs with his most powerful tool – his own two hands. Incredibly, Arden’s hobby was what won him praise and interest rather than his job’s main objectives during his time at Basler Electric in Highland.

“When I visited the plant, I knew a lot of people there. But, they weren’t asking about the electric circuits. They asked me if I was coloring the eggs. I said I still did, and they remember me for that more than anything,” reflected H. Arden.

During the Korean War of the 1950s, Arden was drafted into the United States Army as an airman and gave some his delicate creations to one of the first class pilots. By doing this, Arden established a mutual connection that provided him with the opportunity to show off his artistic talents at multiple locations.

In addition to providing eggs for Easter blessing baskets at the local Holy Dormition Church of Benld in the past, H. Arden was given the priviledge of demonstrating his skills at Carlinville Historical Society festivals. With the assistance of his brother, Steve, H. Arden made 48 eggs over the span of a two-day period to put toward donations.

With age now taking its toll, H. Arden is taking pride in passing the torch on to other individuals in order to keep his culture’s tradition going strong. This is why he has always found joy in getting activity interest from the public, especially children.

“I demonstrated mainly because I wanted to get other people interested in doing this. It’s a dying art because either none of my relatives can do this or they didn’t want to learn it. This was the same on Millie’s side. She knew how to do it, I knew how to do it along with other family but everyone died off. We’re essentially the last of our generation and there’s nobody to pick it up from us. There was a time when we just started coloring one day and there was a little boy of about five years old watching us. Then, his mother – who was a vendor – came in, grabbed him and hauled him away. Five minutes later, he was back again. He was watching us constantly over the course of the two days at any chance he got. I was so impressed with that. He was completely fascinated and I thought that I needed to get ahold of him to teach him how to do this because that’s what you need to do,” said H. Arden.