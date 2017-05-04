April showers turn serious

Wednesday, April 26 marked the beginning of a series of thunderstorms that overtook the area and caused flood warnings to be issued across Macoupin County. According to IPEM Coordinator for the Macoupin County Emergency Management Agency James Pitchford, from Wednesday to Monday morning, there was over six inches of rain that fell throughout the county.

Pitchford said there were storms covering all 865 square miles of the region. “We started with heavy rain on Wednesday. Thursday was light, then storms came on Friday and Saturday,” he added. “Macoupin Creek, Otter Creek, Cahokia Creek and Joe’s Creek are all flooded and covering some of the roads.”

Pitchford additionally mentioned that the areas that were hit the hardest included Brighton, Carlinville, Girard, Virden, Staunton and Nilwood. These towns had storm damage and trees down. He said, “The primary threat was flooding rain, called flash flooding. This impacted roadways and waterways. Otter Lake was placed in their emergency dam management plan and monitored the level of the water as it went over their spillway.”

Fortunately, Pitchford clarified that no emergency action was needed and no injuries were reported to him. However, a large amount of damage took place during the four day event. “Several homes were hit by falling trees and tree limbs. Power lines and poles were broken off and many of the low-lying roads were impassable due to high water on them. A couple of homes had windows broken out by debris hitting them. Route 4 was closed between Nilwood and Girard due to a large tree that fell across both lanes of traffic,” he said. Despite outages, all of the power was restored within a few hours.

Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch said there were small outages of 50 or less in various parts of the county over the weekend. He added, “A tree fell across power lines in Gillespie, breaking the top of one pole around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Approximately 900 customers were without power. We had all customers restored by 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.” Bretsch also said that in the event of another storm, citizens should stay clear of downed power lines and call Ameren Illinois at (800) 755-5000 if downed lines are spotted.

Pitchford had several pieces of advice for Macoupin County citizens to stay prepared for severe weather. “Number one: never drive a vehicle in water that you do not know how deep it is. ‘Turn around; don’t drown,’” he said. “Never touch a downed power-wire. They are all electrified, even those laying on the ground.” He also recommended that families have a home safety plan in place, and they should learn their family emergency contact numbers, where to meet up and how to communicate with them.

Pitchford reminded citizens that weather-related situations are inevitable; families should know when to take shelter and evacuate buildings. “Have an emergency kit prepared in your home; have a flash light, bottled water, cans of ready to eat food, a change of clothes and some cash in your kits. Learn first aid and CPR. Taking care of you and your family is your responsibility. Be responsible. Prepare,” he said.

Macoupin County citizens should be aware that the National Weather Service in Saint Louis issued a flood warning for the region until 10:00 a.m. CDT on Friday, May 5. The Department of Transportation as well as county officials have stated that some roads may remain closed due to the heavy rainfall. Although the water may start to recede, further rainy weather is scheduled to impact the area.

Locations that will experience flooding include Jerseyville, Vandalia, Greenville, Litchfield, Hillsboro, Carlinville, Staunton, Virden, Gillespie, White Hall, Nokomis, Carrollton, Brighton, Girard, Mount Olive, Roodhouse, Bunker Hill, Benld, St. Elmo and Greenfield. This also includes Ramsey Lake State Park, Beaver Dam State Park and Lake Lou Yaeger.

Carlinville debris pickup

During the May 1 meeting of Carlinville’s City Council, Public Works Director Tim Hasara reported those with tree debris can put it by the curb and city workers will pick it up by Friday, May 5.