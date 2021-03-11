Appellate courts rule Alluvial lawsuit case in favor of Carlinville

Appellate courts rule Alluvial lawsuit case in favor

Carlinville city attorney Dan O’Brien speaks before William Armstrong and Litchfield mayor Steve Dougherty during the public comment session of a Carlinville city council meeting Mar. 1. On that night, Armstrong and Dougherty came to the council with a counteroffer in terms of working with the city on future water project plans. O’Brien defended the city council’s decision of wanting to stick with Alluvial and was confident that the final outcome of the Brotze v. Carlinville case would rule in Carlinville’s favor. On Mar. 4, O’Brien’s predication proved true as the city reigned victorious with the closing of the case after having to wait nearly three years for the court’s final decision. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

On Mar. 4, the Brotze v. Carlinville lawsuit case finally came to a conclusion after three years.

A unanimous ruling by the 4th District Appellate Court in Illinois reversed a previous lower court decision declaring the Illinois Alluvial Regional Water Company a “void corporation,” thus paving the way for the ongoing project to continue in its goal of providing improved water to the city of Carlinville as well as neighboring communities.

“We are so delighted by the decisive and unanimous ruling that was made in our favor,” Carlinville mayor Sarah Oswald said. “We would like to thank the court for its quick decision and we look forward to delivering on what the goal has been all along – giving Carlinville residents and the region clean, affordable drinking water.”

Carlinville joined the Village of Dorchester, Bunker Hill and Jersey Rural Water Company in establishing Alluvial, a not-for-profit corporation, to operate a $66 million aquifer-fed system.

In 2018, Alluvial was awarded a $42 million rural development loan as well as a $24 million grant from the United States’ Department of Agriculture to supply healthier and cleaner water to those four communities, which had been dealing with issues in that regard for years.

