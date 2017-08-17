Anti-bullying seminar has good turnout

CARLINVILLE (August 17, 2017) – On August 12, Garner’s Premier Karate held their annual Anti-Bullying Seminar entitled “Bully Proof.”

Thirteen children took the initiative to attend Bully Proof to learn how to properly defend themselves and/or help others with bullies.

“First step is to kindly tell them to stop or leave you alone.” saidowner and head instructor of Garner’s Premier Karate, James Garner. “If the bully doesn’t stop, then you need to strongly and confidently yell ‘STOP!’ to not only get their attention, but to get the attention of others. If that doesn’t work, next is to properly defend.”

Mr. Garner did not teach the kids how to “knock out” the bully.

“That’s the parent’s job,” said Garner. “My job for this class is to properly defend yourself. Schools mainly have a zero tolerance for fighting, therefore victims of bullying cannot properly defend themselves if it comes to punches without getting in trouble with the school.”

