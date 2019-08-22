Anthropologist visits Benld Council

Dr. Helaine Silverman, anthropology professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and director of the Collaborative for Cultural Heritage Management and Policy (CHAMP), presented to the council her ideas on how to attract tourism and keep Benld’s coal heritage alive. Coal Country Times photo by Jordan Grucza.

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Coal Country Times Reporter

The Aug. 19 Benld Council meeting opened with Dr. Helaine Silverman, a professor from the Department of Anthropology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, who proposed ideas regarding her interest in increasing tourism to Benld. Silverman is also the Director of CHAMP, or the Collaborative for Cultural Heritage Management and Policy.

“The way that we became interested in this area is largely because of coal heritage,” Silverman said. “We were aware of towns like Virden and Gillespie and very important associations with coal, certainly further down south, but what attracted us to this particular area is that it is accessible from Springfield.

“One of the things that has caught our attention about Benld is the legacy of the miners,” Silverman said. “There were so many different nationalities represented in the immigrants and then their children and grandchildren who became miners. There are very strong Italian, Lithuanian, Russian and Croatian heritages. We think that this is a very interesting story to tell and recover.

“In speaking with Mary Newman at the library, she was very keen to do local exhibitions,” Silverman said. “To work with municipalities, with students, and to really feature what’s important locally. The back wall of the library would be wonderful for an exhibition.

“This is something that we think would attract tourists,” Silverman said.

“This could include putting up banners the way that Mt. Olive has Mother Jones banners. There’s also the possibility of renaming or putting up additional street signs, maybe with names like Prohibition Street and Al Capone Drive and having a painted brick mural the way Virden and Gillespie has.

“We’ve heard about the group Build Benld and we would like to know more,” Silverman said. “Really rather than our ideas, which could be completely off the mark from what the town wants, we’d like to know what you want and if you want anything based on just an instantaneous reaction to what we’re saying, or if you feel there is any kind of basis for collaboration. We feel very keenly about helping the library and doing an exhibition. That’s very easy. As for anything else, that would be for you to have as a discussion amongst yourselves.”

The council had no immediate questions, but Mayor Jim Kelly said he would give Silverman a phone call. Council members stated they appreciated CHAMP’s interest in Benld.

City Attorney Rick Verticchio brought the council a resolution to increase consequences for ordinance violations for overgrown grass, a process that he stated is at this time too repetitive and yields little in the way of changes in the situation.

Verticchio suggested dismissing an ordinance violation if the property is cleaned up within 15 days, with no fees. The second time, if it is the same property, there would be a court hearing with a $500, unless cleaned up within 15 days, at which point the fine would be reduced to $150 to cover the city’s costs for having the ordinance proceeding. The third time, the city would ask for a maximum fine with no rebate, and this would be the case for further violations after the third. The council unanimously approved the resolution.

The council also covered upcoming events such as a city-wide pickup Saturday, Oct. 12, stressing that residents should have their items out by Thursday of that week. They also covered the Trunk-or Treat Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on South Main Street.

The final item on the agenda was a resignation from city employee Dennis Gardner, who stated in his letter that he was given an opportunity for a position at Kravanya Funeral Home which was “too exciting to decline.” The council accepted his resignation.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.