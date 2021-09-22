Anthony “Tony” Wayne Leone

Anthony “Tony” Wayne Leone, 83, of Benld, passed away peacefully at the hospital surrounded by his family on Sept. 15, 2021.

Tony was born on March 4, 1938 in Litchfield, to the late Anton and Irma (Benedetti) Leone, both of Benld.

Tony graduated high school from Benld High School in 1956.

He went to SIUC and Rolla School of Mining and was also in the Army Reserves.

He and his family returned to Benld in 1967 to become a partner at Leone Lumber. He became sole owner and retired in 2000.

Tony married Gerrie Wall on May 2, 1964. They spent 57 wonderful years together.

Their biggest bucket list was playing golf in all 50 states. They traveled the United States with their golf clubs in the car. He never had a care in the world except to get his wife to church every Sunday. He was an avid bowler and even got a 300 game ring. He loved cutting the grass and taking care of the yard with his pride and joy mowers. He enjoyed delivering meals for the Nutrition Center making lots of friends and memories.

He was active with the K of C’s, Rotary, Owls, Lions and Croatian Lodge. He was on the St. Joseph’s Church Board, an usher and involved with church projects.

Tony is survived by his wife, Gerrie of Benld; son, Rick (Bambi) Leone of Guam, USA; daughter, Randi Leone (Jim) Wescoat of Port Orange, FL; grandchildren, Jay, DeAnn, Bret, Heather, Kimberly; great grandchildren, Mason, Ethan, Tucker, Tyson, Truman, Lydia, Logan; brother, James (Kerin) Leone; sisters, Della Kay Sullivan (Scott) Millick, Cheryl (Jim) McKay, sisters in law, Susie and Spike Briggs, Maureen and Gary Mueth, Patti and Marv Albert; several nieces and nephews.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Gigi Sauzek.

Visitation and funeral mas were held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Church, Benld, with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Build Benld, Benld Nutrition Center, Benld Library, Adopt A Pet, or St. Joseph’s Altar Society.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge.