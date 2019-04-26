Annual Illinois themed art contest begins

Litchfield Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is holding her annual art contest for kindergarten through 8th grade students who live or attend school in the district. The contest takes place through the month of April, with a deadline for entry of Friday, April 26.

Artwork must be made from any two-dimensional medium such as pen or marker on 8 ½ x 11 paper and should be the sole work of the entrant. The theme of the work should be Illinois. Examples of Illinois themes include but are not limited to the state bird, the state flower, the state motto, or famous Illinoisans.

Entrants are asked to write the title of the artwork, their name, grade, and school on the back of their work.

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be selected for Kindergarten through 4th grade and 5th grade through 8th grade with the winners to be announced on May 6, 2019. The first place winners in each group will have the opportunity to attend a regular session day at the Statehouse on the day that their artwork is presented in the House Chambers. All 1st through 3rd grade winners in each group will be invited to Rep.Bourne’s District Office in Litchfield for pizza.

“This contest is a great way to recognize the artistic talents of our students and I look forward to seeing the results,” said Bourne. All artwork is to be turned into Representative Bourne’s Office at 106 E. Columbian Blvd. North in Litchfield by the April 26 deadline.

Questions about the contest may be directed to Bourne’s office at (217) 324-5200.