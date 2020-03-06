Annual Hiltop coin show to be held March 15

Annual Hiltop coin show to be held March

The 56th annual Hiltop Coin Club show will take place Sunday, March 15, at the Gillespie Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The show is south central Illinois’ largest coin show with more than 55 dealer tables buying selling and trading U.S., world coins, currency, gold and silver, U.S. eagles and bullion. Attendees may bring coins, medals or tokens to be identified and appraised by the dealers at the show. Free CPG price guides showing current coin and currency values will be available while supplies last.

The club will be giving away a free U.S. proof set to attendees ages 6-16 while supplies last. There will also be a free door prize drawing every hour. Tickets for the gold and silver coin drawing will be available at the door for $1 each or six for $5. Lunch items will be available for purchase.

The Hiltop Coin Club meets the last Wednesday of the month at the Challacombe House in Hillsboro at 7:30 p.m. There is a coin auction at each meeting. Everyone is welcome. For more information, email hiltopcc@yahoo.com or by mail at P.O. Box 22, Gillespie, IL 62033.