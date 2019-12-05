Annual Christmas weekend returns to Carlinville

For both young and old, newcomers and yearly visitors alike, the 30th annual Christmas weekend in Carlinville will not disappoint. Carlinville will once again be the hub of Christmas activity for three days, offering everything from food vendors, handcrafted items, live entertainment, sleigh rides and much more.

On Friday, Dec. 6, and Sat. Dec. 7, the Carlinville Christmas Market at Cross Church will offer a live nativity, free sleigh rides, carolers and free shuttle rides from downtown and the plaza. The market will be held 3 to 9 p.m. both days at 1030 West Main Street.

The United Methodist Church will offer a soup and chili dinner on Friday and Saturday, with a bell choir performance on Friday.

Downtown on the Square will have a variety of events throughout the weekend, including heated vendor tents, a petting zoo, light shows, a visit with Santa and his elves, fire truck rides, magic shows, live music, and businesses on the square open throughout the day.

The Macoupin County Historical Society will offer tours throughout the weekend of the Anderson Mansion as well as a Christmas store with handcrafted items and homebaked goods.

The Macoupin County Courthouse will also offer a tour on Saturday, as well as tours of a Sears Home on 1039 North Charles Street.

Hours for the Christmas weekend in Carlinville are Friday, Dec. 6, from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ample free parking will be available.

Friday, Dec. 6

Macoupin Historical Society Annual Christmas Show, Anderson Mansion, 1 to 9 p.m. Christmas store with handcrafted items and home baked goods. Food will be available at the Red Barn Friday and Saturday.

Mansion tours are $3 for adults and $1 for children.

930 Breckenridge Street.

Carlinville Christmas Market

Vendors will be at Cross Church 3 to 9 p.m. Live nativity, food vendors, free sleigh rides, carolers and free shuttle to and from downtown and the plaza.

1030 West Main Street.

United Methodist Church

Soup and Chili dinner, 5 to 8 p.m.

Bell Choir 7 p.m.

Downtown on the Square

Vendor tents, 12 to 9 p.m.

Petting Zoo, 3 to 8 p.m.

Light Show, 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Santa and Elves at the Gazebo, 5 to 7 p.m.

Fire Truck Rides, 5 to 8 p.m.

Children’s Activity Tent, Live Music and Entertainment throughout the day.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Macoupin Historical Society Annual Christmas Show, Anderson Mansion, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas store with handcrafted items and home baked goods. Food will be available at the Red Barn Friday and Saturday.

Mansion tours are $3 for adults and $1 for children.

930 Breckenridge Street.

Carlinville Christmas Market

Vendors will be at Cross Church 3 to 9 p.m. Live nativity, food vendors, free sleigh rides, carolers and free shuttle to and from downtown and the plaza.

1030 West Main Street.

United Methodist Church

Soup and Chili dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Marvel Theatre

Free Christmas Movies

“The Polar Express,” rated G, running time 1 hour, 40 minutes, at 11 a.m.

“Love, Actually,” rated R, running time 2 hours, 25 minutes, at 9 p.m.

Paint with the Mayor

Deb’s Ceramics, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Open to the public to paint a free ornament.

140 Carlinville Plaza.

Downtown on the Square

Vendor tents, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Children’s Tent with magician Chef Bananas, 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Petting Zoo, 3 to 8 p.m.

Light Show, 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Santa 1 to 4 p.m.

Light Show 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Fire Truck Rides, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Children’s Activity Tent, Live Music and Entertainment throughout the day.

Million Dollar Courthouse

Courthouse tours 1 to 3 p.m. (every half hour)

Sears Home Tour 1 to 4 p.m. at 1039 North Charles Street.

$5 for each tour or both for $8. Free admission for children.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Macoupin Historical Society Annual Christmas Show, Anderson Mansion, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas store with handcrafted items and home baked goods. Food will be available at the Red Barn Friday and Saturday.

Mansion tours are $3 for adults and $1 for children.

930 Breckenridge Street.

Downtown on the Square

Vendor tents, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fire Truck Rides, 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

Petting Parade, 1 p.m.

Light Show, 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Live Music and Entertainment throughout the day.

Carlinville Public Library

From 1 to 3 p.m. local author Judy Pickrel will be at the Carlinville Public Library signing copies of her new book, “The Secret Behind The Door.”