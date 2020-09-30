Annual Apple Fest draws visitors

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Large crowds came out to the Broom’s Orchard, south of Carlinville, for its 38th annual Apple Festival Sept. 26-27.

People of all ages pick a variety of apples. There was also time for many other activities.

Families brought wagons and took their children out to the pumpkin patch to pick fresh pumpkins, gourds and other fall favorites.

Visitors got lost in a corn maze, got their pictures taken in the sunflower patch, then headed into the farm market to browse a large selection of treats and goodies.

The Carlinville High School soccer club made hot dogs, pork burgers and pork chops.

Nearby food trucks were selling funnel cakes, elephant ears, shake-ups and kettle corn.

Jeff Broom and his team had a fresh supply of apple cider made and was offering a ton of gift ideas including preserves, spreads, honey, peanut brittle and specialty chili courtesy of the Taylor’s business located on the Carlinville square.

On Sept. 26, the Macoupin County Animal Shelter was in attendance and doing pet adoptions. Those who weren’t interested in taking a pet home could still make a cash donation to the organization or bring animal care products. Overall, seven lucky dogs were given a family.

Families also participated in a variety of arts and crafts hosted by multiple vendors in the playground area.

Broom even said in a Facebook video that a successful marraige proposal took place over by the sunflower patch.

“We would like to thank everyone for helping us celebrate the harvest,” Broom said in a Facebook post Monday morning. “We appreciate everyone’s support and it was a great time.”