Anna Mae Dubree

Anna Mae Dubree, 84, of Bunker Hill passed away at her daughter’s residence Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:47 a.m.

She was born Feb. 6, 1936, in Gillespie to Ronald Vercellino and Dorothy Mae (Killiam) Vercellino.

She married Roy W. Baugh in 1953 and together they had four children. She married Allen Dubree, Sr. in Carlinville in 1979. She was a retired nurse’s aid for St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield. She was a graduate of Gillespie High School Class of 1953. She loved cats and all things Elvis. Anna was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Bunker Hill.

She is survived by her spouse, Allen Dubree of Gillespie; children, Deb (Kenny) Hanner of Bunker Hill, Steven (Charlene) Baugh of Bunker Hill, Timothy (Lisa) Baugh of Staunton, and Brenda (Jim) Cox of Lake Placid, Fla.; stepchildren, Allen Dubree, Jr., Jackie Dubree, grandchildren, Jake Portugal of Bunker Hill and Kyle Hanner of Bunker Hill; great-grandchild, Kennison Lea Hanner; stepgrandchildren, Misty Hudson, Sean Cox, Matt Cox, Tricia Bloch, brother, David (Rhonda) Vercellino of Gillespie; as well as and several nieces and nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, first spouse, Roy W. Baugh and granddaughter, Carol Renee Tolle. Private family services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Research or Macoupin County Animal Shelter, Carlinville.

Thosee wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill is in charge of the arrangements.