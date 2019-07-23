Anna M. (Wernsing) Walch

Anna M. (Wernsing) Walch, 100, of Raymond passed away July 16, 2019 at Sunrise Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Virden.

She was born April 20, 1919 in Rountree Township in rural Harvel to Edward and Anna (Theen) Wernsing.

She attended Shore School in rural Harvel. She married Vincent J. Walch on Nov. 21, 1940 and he preceded her in death Oct. 26, 1995.

They owned and operated Walch Turkey Farms and hatchery and farmed, she was a member of St. Raymond’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed wintering in Florida and oil painting.

She is survived by two sons, James (Janis) Walch of Raymond and Donald (Lori) Walch of Havana; one daughter, Kathleen Darden of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; one grandson Vince (Alexis) Walch of Raymond and two great grandchildren Paxton and Kensington Walch of Raymond, one sister Virginia Wernsing of Carlinville.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son-in-law, Ron Darden; three brothers Burrell Wernsing, Howard Wernsing, Lyle Wernsing and two sisters, Josephine Franz and Ina Franke.

Memorials can be directed for macular degeneration research.

A memorial service was held Tuesday July 23, 2019 with the Rev. Fr. Albert Allen officiating, visitation also was Tuesday at Hough Funeral Home in Raymond.

Private burial will be at St. Raymond’s Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Hough Funeral Home in Raymond is in charge of arrangements.

