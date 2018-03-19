Anna M. Ruyle, 93

GILLESPIE (March 19, 2018) – Anna M. “Annie” Ruyle, 93, of Gillespie passed away at 8:54 a.m., Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Community Memorial Hospital in Staunton.

She was born Dec. 29, 1924, in Granite City to George and Anna (Kabinsky) Gregus. She married Kenny Ruyle on May 3, 1958, in Gillespie; he survives.

Mrs. Ruyle was a homemaker. She enjoyed doll collecting, painting on canvas and cooking.

In addition to her husband, surviving are her children, Peter Greg (Cathy) Visintin and Gary Ray (Roseann) Visintin, both of Gillespie; grandchildren, Matthew Visintin of St. Louis, Mo., Bradley (Meghan) Visintin of Springfield and Pete (Liz) Visintin of Gillespie; great-grandchild, Zephaniah Visintin of Gillespie; and sibling, Mary Lou Gregus.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, George Gregus and John Gregus.

Her body was donated to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Mo. No public services are scheduled. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Fight the Fight.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.