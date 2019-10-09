Anna M. Rocker

Anna Mae Rocker, 94, of Benld, died at Wellbrooke Nursing Home of Westfield, Ind., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 9:20 p.m.

She was born July 13, 1925, in Sawyerville, to Barney Marchetti and Elizabeth (Lang) Marchetti Stefani. She married Frank L. Rocker on July 14, 1943 in St. Louis, Mo. He preceded her in death June 23, 2002. She was a seamstress for a local dress factory for 27 years. Anna was a member of the St. Joseph’s Altar Society, Croatian Lodge and International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union. She is survived by her daughter, Marlene (Husband, Wayne) Hotko of Noblesville, Ind.; grandchildren, Heather (Husband, Stacy) Phillips of Noblesville, Ind. and Marc Hotko of Indianapolis; great-grandchildren, Audrey Ann Phillips and Lucas Wayne Phillips; nieces, Carol Bredesen, Jenell (Don) Emrich and Vicki Combs; nephew, Fr. Guy Mansini; and sister-in-law, Joyce Bedell.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, brother, Floyd Marchetti, sisters, Anna Belle Combs, Katherine Donahoo, brothers-in-laws, Louis (Benny) Rocker Jr., Angelo Mansini, Pete Mansini, James Mansini, Billy Combs and Carlyn Donahoo; nephews, Jerry Combs and Matthew Mansini; nieces, JoAnn Yackly and Betty Lou Immekus.

Visitation was held Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld. Funeral services were Oct. 7, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Burial will be at Benld Cemetery, Benld. Memorials may be made to the Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance Service. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.