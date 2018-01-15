Ann M. Loveless, 70

MT. CLARE (Jan. 15, 2018) – Ann Marie Loveless, 70, of Mt. Clare passed away at 4:08 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

She was born April 24, 1947, in Mt. Olive to Elmer and Lillian (Wilson) Schneider. She married Vernon R. Loveless; he survives.

Mrs. Loveless was a licensed practical nurse for Heritage Manor in Gillespie.

In addition to her husband, surviving are two daughters, Kim (Glenn) Simmons and Wendi Goodson, both of Mt. Clare; four grandchildren, Katie Jenkins, Jesica Feldman, Jacob Goodson and Logan Simmons; and two great-grandchildren, Patrick Feldman and Presley Feldman.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until services at 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 14, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, with cremation following the services.

Memorials may be made to Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

 

