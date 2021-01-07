Andy Manar resigning from Illinois Senate

Senator Andy Manar announced Jan. 4 he will be leaving the Illinois Senate to take a job in Governor Pritzker’s administration as a senior advisor. Manar is pictured here at a Rebuild Illinois event with Gov. Pritzker in 2019. Photo provided.

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Andy Manar announced Jan. 4 that he will be resigning from his position as Illinois State Senator Jan. 17 after eight years of service in the 48th District. Manar also put forth 22 years of commitment within public office.

“Today, my heart is full with gratitude to the people of my hometown of Bunker Hill, Macoupin County, and the 48th Legislative District for giving me — the son of small town, blue-collar parents – the opportunity to serve half my life in public office and to leave my mark on the state that I love,” Manar said in a statement Monday. “I will cherish the friendships I forged as we accomplished meaningful change together over the past eight years. I will always appreciate the truly unique diversity of the small towns and urban neighborhoods of the 48th District. While serving communities with people from all walks of life was often challenging, it brought me great joy to see firsthand what unites us and to then bring that perspective to Springfield to take on big issues. I’m proud to say we did that together and along the way improved life for everyone in this state.”

According to a press release, Manar was hired by Governor J.B. Pritzker as a senior advisor just 20 minutes after he made his announcement.

At his new job, Manar, will be getting paid $278,000 annually. Half of it will be paid out from a limited liability company created by Pritzker to compensate several of his top aides beyond their state payrolls. The name of the company is East Jackson Street LLC.

Manar’s payment rate will be more than three-and-a-half times greater than the $79,100 he made as Senator in 2019, according to an Illinois Comptroller database run.

